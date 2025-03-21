“Coach is a proud dad”: CFB fans left awestruck as Deion Sanders spotted watching Shedeur do interviews in the background

College football fans reacted after spotting Deion Sanders in the background watching his son Shedeur do interviews at Colorado's Pro Day. The quarterback is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shedeur has been getting plenty of media attention and fans liked how Deion was watching on.

"Coach is a proud dad!," a fan wrote.

"Isn't it beautiful to have your father's protection. Let's normalize celebrating this more. This aside from the game. Beautiful," a fan added.

"That’s a blessing," a fan wrote.

"Daddy daycare?," a fan added.

Some fans, however, were concerned that Deion Sanders is always so close to Shedeur Sanders with everything he does.

"Maybe if daddy is there they will like me lmao well played," a fan added.

"lol of course," a fan wrote.

Deion has been involved in Shedeur's career from high school to college.

Deion Sanders says NFL teams are telling lies about Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders isn't happy about how Shedeur Sanders has been treated throughout the NFL draft process.

Sanders has reportedly come across as "arrogant" in the 2025 NFL Combine. However, Deion says those are lies, claiming teams just want to drag down Sanders.

“The lies, that’s gonna be that,” Coach Prime said, via Yahoo. “But we’re great with adversity. We’ve always been through adversity. We’ve always been challenged with adversity and the naysaying and the doubting. He is built for that. He’s the most qualified young man that plays that position that’s built for that, and to be in front of the lights and to continuously shine.”

Despite some teams being critical of Shedeur Sanders, he still could be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.

