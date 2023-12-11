College Football All-ACC Team 2023 Ft. Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman, and more

The 2023 college football regular season has finished, and the conferences are handing out their All-Conference team.

The ACC recently announced its winners, which features Florida State's Jordan Travis and Keon Coleman as part of the first-team roster.

Here is the full All-ACC team for 2023.

Full list of 2023 All-ACC team

Quarterback

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Jordan Travis went 207-for-324 for 2,755 yards, 20 touchdowns and two interceptions. He was a key reason for FSU going undefeated this season.

Running backs

Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

Jawhar Jordon, Louisville

The running backs are North Carolina's Omarion Hampton and Louisville's Jawhar Jordan.

Hampton rushed for 1,442 yards and 15 touchdowns on 234 carries. Jordan, meanwhile, had 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns on 181 carries.

Wide receivers

Keon Coleman, Florida State

Malik Washington, Virginia

Xavier Restrepo, Miami

Washington led the ACC in receiving yards with 1,426 yards, while Restrepo was second with 993. Coleman finished 12th in the ACC with 658 yards but led the conference in receiving touchdowns with 11.

Tight end

Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina

Bryson Nesbit finished the season with 585 yards and five touchdowns while hauling in 41 catches.

Offensive line

Graham Barton, Duke

Darius Washington, Florida State

Christian Mahogany, Boston College

D’Mitri Emmanuel, Florida State

Bryan Hudson, Louisville

Defense

Defensive line

Ashton Gillotte, Louisville

Jared Verse, Florida State

Tyler Davis, Clemson

DeWayne Carter, Duke

On the defensive line, Ashton Gillotte led the ACC in sacks with 11. Verse recorded nine, Davis recorded 20 tackles and Carter had 29 tackles.

Linebackers

Payton Wilson, NC State

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

Kalen DeLoach, Florida State

Cedric Gray, North Carolina

Payton Wilson led the voting for ACC linebackers as he recorded 138 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble and three interceptions.

Trotter, DeLoach and Gray recorded 87, 66 and 121 tackles, respectively.

Secondary

Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Elijah Jones, Boston College

Kamren Kinchens, Miami

Jonas Sanker, Virginia

Nate Wiggins finished the season with two interceptions and 22 tackles. Jones, meanwhile, had five picks and 25 tackles as the cornerbacks selected.

The safeties were Kamren Kinchens and Jonas Sanker. Kinchens had five interceptions, while Sanker recorded 107 tackles and three forced fumbles.

Special teams

Andy Borregales, Miami

Porter Wilson, Duke

Keon Coleman, Florida State

Andy Borregales was the kicker selected and went 21 for 25 on field goals and 41 for 42 on extra points. Porter Wilson averaged 46.6 yards per punt and finished the year with 2,331 punting yards.

Keon Coleman finally was the special team pick, recording 300 punt return yards on 25 returns.