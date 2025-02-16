College football analyst believes LaNorris Sellers could possibly take South Carolina to CFP

The South Carolina Gamecocks were close to making the College Football Playoff in 2024. They ended the season as the 19th-ranked team in the AP Poll and 15th in the CFP rankings. The season saw the breakout of Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers and one analyst believes that his performances will help the Gamecocks reach the CFP.

On Friday's edition of "Always College Football," Greg McElroy was bullish on the Gamecocks' future with Sellers leading them on the field. (Start at 1:18)

"Most of the reason why people are bullish of South Carolina is due to LaNorris Sellers. Now LaNorris Sellers, if you can get improved threat of the pass, he becomes a super dynamic, borderline unstoppable piece."

McElroy went on to say that despite a tricky schedule in 2025, he could see Sellers and South Carolina wind up with 10 wins, which he believes would be enough to reach the postseason.

Last season, Sellers threw for 2,534 yards with 18 touchdowns. He also added 675 rushing yards with seven touchdowns on the ground. This is impressive, especially considering that it was his freshman year. Sellers will naturally improve over time, and if he can stay healthy and consistent, the quarterback will become one of the best.

However, Sellers cannot do this alone and needs the rest of the South Carolina time to work as hard as he does if they are to make the playoff. One of their major areas of struggle coming into this season is the defense. This is due to many departures on this side of the ball.

However, one player who is returning for 2025 is Dylan Stewart. As with Sellers, Stewart was a freshman in 2024 and recorded 23 tackles with 6.5 sacks during the season. In the upcoming season, the edge rusher is likely to develop and set up, improving on these figures.

The South Carolina schedule may work against the Gamecocks' hopes

However, the biggest issue for the Gamecocks' playoff hopes in 2025 is their schedule, as McElroy notes. It starts with a game against Virginia Tech, with their SEC campaign starting a few weeks later against Vanderbilt. This is followed by a game against the Missouri Tigers.

If the Gamecocks can win these games, they face a massive challenge in the LSU Tigers, who are led by Heisman Trophy contender Garrett Nussmeier.

This will be followed by games with Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Clemson. All of these teams are likely to be playoff contenders, and if the Gamecocks lose to at least two of these sides, their hopes of making the CFP will be all but over.

But McElroy believes that with Sellers leading the way, South Carolina has a chance to beat LSU on the road and start the season 7-0, giving them a decent shot at reaching the CFP.

