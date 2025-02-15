College football analyst claims Carson Beck doesn't have "enough weapons" to lead Miami to the national championship

Carson Beck made a surprising move about his future following the conclusion of the 2024 college football season. The quarterback had initially declared for the NFL draft but subsequently returned to college football for another season and transferred to Miami.

After struggling in his final season at Georgia, there's a lot of discussion on what Beck could offer Miami. With the Hurricanes experiencing a resurgence last season, the goal is to become a contender for the national title, leading to questions of whether Beck can get them there.

On the Ultimate College Football Show, Tom Loy offered his view on the possibility of Carson Beck leading Miami to the national championship title. While he appreciates the talent of the quarterback, he doesn't think he has the right players around him to get the job done.

“He's talented enough, but I don't think he has enough weapons to truly compete for a national title.”

Miami missed out on the playoffs last season following the loss to Syracuse in the final game of the regular season. With Beck, Mario Cristobal will hope that his team makes its first playoff appearance in the upcoming season.

Johnny Manziel believes Carson Beck’s Miami transfer is the right move

Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel offered his perspective on Carson Beck’s decision during an interview with The Action Network in January. The former Texas A&M quarterback expressed strong support for the move.

Manziel viewed the move as a pivotal opportunity for Beck to recalibrate, refine his approach and position himself for a more prosperous and sustainable future in football. That's something he needs following what was a tough 2024 season at Georgia.

“I think it’s a good decision for him to be able to stay another year and build on his college career a little bit. I don’t think he really had the year that he was expecting to have … or a lot of us were really expecting him to have at Georgia.

“Obviously, he ended on an injury note there. But, he’s got another chance to go to Miami, have another year, build himself back up, and put himself in a good position to hopefully be drafted early in the first round next year.”

Carson Beck passed for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns during the 2024 college football season, ranking 13th and 14th nationally, respectively. However, he had a personal record of 12 interceptions, which were just two short of the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision. He now has the chance to prove himself with the Hurricanes in the upcoming season.

