College football analyst names one Cam Ward trait which could make Miami QB No. 1 draft pick

Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward has been viewed as one of the top two options at QB in the 2025 NFL draft since the end of the season. Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders have separated themselves from the pack regarding QBs in this draft class.

However, in recent weeks, there is a growing sentiment that Ward is the definitive best quarterback in the draft. On Friday at the NFL combine, CFB analyst Jordan Reid backed Ward as the best QB in the draft, citing his mentality.

"Well, I think it's just the mentality that Cam Ward has and we're talking about somebody who's an extreme underdog all of his career," Reid said. "He had to start his career in the FCS ranks and then transfer to Washington State and finished up at Miami. But the physical tools and the gifts that he has, he's able to push the ball down the field when he wants to. You see the miraculous shortstop like delivery for him."

Reid then said that the most important trait he values in Ward is the sense of hope he gives teams. He even provided direct examples from this season.

"I just love everything about Cam Ward but what I loved the most about him was whenever Miami needed him to make a play, he was able to do that," he said. "There was always a sense of hope with Cam Ward in games.

I'm looking at the Cal game which he was miraculous in the second half. Virginia Tech is another game where he led that team to victory. I love the sense of hope that he gives, and I think he's able to do that at the next level as well."

Cam Ward did not participate in throwing drills at the NFL combine

Throwing drills for QBs at the NFL combine took place on Saturday, but Cam Ward did not participate. He announced at his media availability on Friday that he would not be throwing.

"I won't be throwing. I just think five years of film says everything I can do," Ward said. "Me throwing here isn't going to move me in no type of way. I'm just excited to throw at my pro day, you know, to the best receiving corps in the country."

Ward was not the only top QB to make this decision. Shedeur Sanders also did not throw at the combine.

