College football analyst names QB with "one of the best debuts" last year

Nico Iamaleava was brilliant as a redshirt freshman for Tennessee in the 2024 college football season. The quarterback took the Volunteers to a new level under the leadership of Josh Heupel, making them a strong contender in the SEC and leading them to the College Football Playoff.

With a lot of expectations on him ahead of the 2025 season, David Pollack shared his thoughts on Iamaleava’s potential on his show, “David Pollack College Football.” He stressed that Tennessee’s success next season hinges on the young quarterback’s growth and progression.

“If they're cooking next year, Nico took the next step," Pollack said Tuesday. "The talent is undeniable. His debut was one of the best debuts I've ever seen. It was incredible.”

In his debut against Chattanooga in August, Iamaleava completed 22 of 28 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns. His performance was crucial to the 69-3 victory over the Mocs.

David Pollack earlier noted Tennessee needs more from Nico Iamaleava in the 2025 college football season

In a December episode of “David Pollack College Football,” Pollack zeroed in on the quarterback position for the Volunteers, emphasizing that Nico Iamaleava must take a step forward in 2025. He expressed his desire to see more from him, noting it’s what Tennessee needs.

"They paid Nico a lot of money to get him there," Pollack said. "There's a reason why. You can see it. He's a 6-foot-6 stud. They've gotta trust him more than they have.

“They've built it around defense and the running game because I think that was the way they knew they had to win. We haven't seen Tennessee speed it up like they have in years past."

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel also had a lot of praise for Iamaleava for his performance during the 2024 college football season. He aligned well with the team's offensive style and also showed some dynamism on the gridiron.

"He's got really good command and understanding of what we're doing,” Heupel said last season. “Seeing different structures than what we've seen during the course of the week on film, being able to adjust during the course of the game. Love a lot of what we've seen.

“The great thing about him at this point is his great competitive composure. Goes and plays the next play independent and free. He's handled himself well on the road. He and the offense have some areas we can continue to grow in that area.”

In 2024, Nico Iamaleava threw for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns with five interceptions. He also added 358 yards on the ground and three touchdowns in 109 carries. He is anticipated to level up his production in the upcoming season.

