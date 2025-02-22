College Football analyst picks Ohio State over Michigan as better overall program

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines have won the past two National Championships. As a result, CFB analyst Josh Pate discussed on 'Josh Pate's College Football Show' on Saturday which team has the better overall program.

He started by discussing how Michigan has had more success overall over the past four years.

"Michigan's got the best winning percentage in the entire Big Ten," Pate said. "Yeah, Michigan has the highest winning percentage of any team in the Big Ten over the last four years. So here's your on field, they've won four in a row against Ohio State, they've got three Big Ten titles and a national title."

"Recruiting, probably like one step off over the past four years. Although this past class was excellent and they got the number one player in the country. So, you see very quickly it sounds like I'm making the argument they should be number one."

Josh Pate added that while he likes Michigan's work over the past four years, he gives Ohio State the slight edge as the best program because Jim Harbaugh is no longer with the university.

"This was close to me but I thought they were both very comparable. For the edge they had on field, I looked and said but the guy who was responsible for most if not all of that was Jim Harbaugh and he's not there anymore," Pate added. "Program stability is one of the things I factor. So, Ohio State one two, you could flip them if you want, it would make sense. I could make the argument for either one of them."

Ryan Day identifies the moment he knew Ohio State would win the National Championship

En route to the National Championship win, Ohio State played some troubling games early in the season, especially when they lost 10-13 to Michigan in the regular-season finale.

Coach Ryan Day appeared on Wednesday's episode of "The Triple Option" and discussed a moment he knew the Buckeyes would win the National Championship.

"I think the first moment was in the Texas game when Jack (Sawyer) had that sack and the ball bounced right up to him. It wasn't then but when I looked back and saw there were no flags on the ground I said, "you know what, I think we're gonna win the National Championship.""

Day was correct, as Ohio State beat Notre Dame 34-23 in the National Championship game 10 days after the Cotton Bowl triumph against the Longhorns.

