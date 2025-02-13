College football analyst sheds light on "incredibly creative" hiring by Ryan Day

There have been mixed reactions from Ohio State fans about Ryan Day's hiring of Matt Patricia as the new offensive coordinator. According to multiple outlets, the Buckeyes are set to appoint the former New England Patriots coach as their new defensive coordinator.

However, a section of Ohio State fans aren't impressed with the hiring despite Patricia's resume. That's due to his poor tenure as the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2018 to 2020. His time with the franchise ended with a 13-29-1 record, with the Lions suffering a regression from his predecessor.

Nonetheless, college football analyst Bobby Carpenter has addressed the concerns of Buckeyes fans. Carpenter, who played under Matt Patricia during his sole season with the New England Patriots, had a first-hand experience of what Patricia is capable of and how crucial he would be for Ryan Day’s team.

“For those Buckeye fans who don’t like the hire… for whatever reason Played for Matty P in New England … he’s smart and measured as you’ll find,” Carpenter tweeted.

“Great communicator and incredibly creative. It didn’t work in Detroit as an HC … happens to a lot of coordinators … but he’s not hired at the HC, so don’t worry about that.”

Matt Patricia played a key role in two of New England’s Super Bowl victories as defensive coordinator in the 2014 and 2016 NFL seasons. He was also on the coaching staff as an offensive assistant during the Patriots' 2004 championship run.

Ryan Day discloses who will call offensive play for Ohio State in 2025

Apart from the hiring of Matt Patricia, another major Ryan Day’s coaching decision that has got Ohio State fans talking is the promotion of Brian Hartline back to the offensive coordinator role.

Hartline served as the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator in 2023 but didn't live up to expectations. There are questions about who will be the play-caller on offense next season. Day, though, put that to rest.

“You talk about sacrifice,” Day said to WBNS Television in Columbus. “Here’s a guy who, he was named coordinator, and I ended up calling plays that year. But he grew that year. And then we decided to bring in Chip, and he had to take a step back. But he learned from Chip, and I thought down the stretch, he did some of his best work as a coach.

“Some guys would say, wait a minute, I’m going somewhere else. He didn’t name me the coordinator,” Day added in remarks about Hartline’s sacrifice to the program. Now, he’s going to be coordinator. Now he’s going to call plays. That loyalty and that patience is going to pay off, and I think he’s going to be the best coordinator in the country.”

Ohio State faces the challenge of retaining the national title in 2025 following significant changes in the coaching staff. After losing both coordinators this offseason, Ryan Day has to ensure a regroup and get things together ahead of the upcoming season.

