The 2023 College Football National Championship Game is upon us, and fans across the globe are gearing up for it in full cheer. In what is to be a classic between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs, fans are having a hard time deciding who will end up being crowned champion.

But former professional golfer Paige Spiranac seems to have her heart set on who's walking away with the trophy. Or at least, who she's rooting for. In a social media post just hours before the game, Spiranac revealed that TCU has her heart.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Who do you have winning tonight? TCU or Georgia? Who do you have winning tonight? TCU or Georgia? https://t.co/VM9eN3FJeZ

The former golfer has definitely drawn some attention to her post thanks to her choice and college football fans are all for voicing who they feel deserves to win the game.

Mike Leazer @LeazerMike @PaigeSpiranac @PointsBetUSA Georgia all the way, they had a wake up call against Ohio State, TCU played their biggest game, history has shown when the semifinal games were close the Championship was not, Georgia by 20 @PaigeSpiranac @PointsBetUSA Georgia all the way, they had a wake up call against Ohio State, TCU played their biggest game, history has shown when the semifinal games were close the Championship was not, Georgia by 20

J_Volt_CU_AF @j_volt_CU_AF @PaigeSpiranac @PointsBetUSA georgia....cause i dont want TCU to be celebrating a Natty when we play them first game of the year next year #primetime @PaigeSpiranac @PointsBetUSA georgia....cause i dont want TCU to be celebrating a Natty when we play them first game of the year next year #primetime

A separate set of fans, though, were left too smitten by Spiranac's beauty to reveal who they're rooting for.

Phlippr @phlipprnet @PaigeSpiranac @PointsBetUSA Does it matter? I believe that you have already won the day... @PaigeSpiranac @PointsBetUSA Does it matter? I believe that you have already won the day...

Patrick Mahomes joins Paige Spiranac in revealing his pick for national title

With the regular season now over, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has got some time on his hand to tune in for the national championship game between the Bulldogs and the Horned Frogs.

Hailing from Texas Tech, Mahomes revealed that he's having a hard time deciding on who to root for during the game. But it seems that he wants to see the Big 12 team win the playoffs for the first time.

Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes I want to root for the Big12 but am i allowed to root for TCU? 🤣🤣🤣 I want to root for the Big12 but am i allowed to root for TCU? 🤣🤣🤣

Georgia are the defending champions and are favored by more than 10 points to repeat. However, TCU were underdogs against the Michigan Wolverines as well during the semifinals but came out on top to book their berth in the showcase event.

ALSO READ - Damar Hamlin released: "Bigger than football!" - Bills safety provides emotional update after leaving hospital

With all that being said, who do you feel has the best chance of coming out on top? Surely do remember to let us know in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes