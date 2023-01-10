The 2023 College Football National Championship Game is upon us, and fans across the globe are gearing up for it in full cheer. In what is to be a classic between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs, fans are having a hard time deciding who will end up being crowned champion.
But former professional golfer Paige Spiranac seems to have her heart set on who's walking away with the trophy. Or at least, who she's rooting for. In a social media post just hours before the game, Spiranac revealed that TCU has her heart.
The former golfer has definitely drawn some attention to her post thanks to her choice and college football fans are all for voicing who they feel deserves to win the game.
A separate set of fans, though, were left too smitten by Spiranac's beauty to reveal who they're rooting for.
Patrick Mahomes joins Paige Spiranac in revealing his pick for national title
With the regular season now over, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has got some time on his hand to tune in for the national championship game between the Bulldogs and the Horned Frogs.
Hailing from Texas Tech, Mahomes revealed that he's having a hard time deciding on who to root for during the game. But it seems that he wants to see the Big 12 team win the playoffs for the first time.
Georgia are the defending champions and are favored by more than 10 points to repeat. However, TCU were underdogs against the Michigan Wolverines as well during the semifinals but came out on top to book their berth in the showcase event.
ALSO READ - Damar Hamlin released: "Bigger than football!" - Bills safety provides emotional update after leaving hospital
With all that being said, who do you feel has the best chance of coming out on top? Surely do remember to let us know in the comments below.