College football insider questions Coach Prime's tampering dig on Virginia

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, called out the Virginia Cavaliers for tampering with one of his players. The player in question is junior safety Carter Stoutmire, who is notably not in the transfer portal. He called them out by saying they were trying to offer Stoutmire more money even though he had not entered the portal.
On Friday, a new episode of the 'Crain & Company' podcast was released. On the podcast, host Jake Crain brought up this situation with Coach Prime and read a Tweet with a quote from what he had said at a press conference this week (starts at 35:15).
"Did you see where Deion Sanders called out Virginia. Deion Sanders calls out Virginia for trying to poach a Colorado player with an NIL bag. He said, "Virignia, you gotta stop. I let you have one. I ain't say nothing about. C'mon now.'"
"But we gotta be honest. I get your defending your program, but we're gonna pretend Colorado hasn't done... and everybody's doing it.
"Tampering, c'mon. I get... You guard your yard, as they say in basketball. Those are your guys. But do you feel this is hypocritical?"
Co-host David Cone then responded:
"If you read me that quote right there, I could've told you who said it. I thought the whole point was for these kids to get a bag. I thought that's what Deion Sanders cared the most about was for these kids to get a bag. So if Virginia can pay your football players more than you can pay them, I'd thought you'd be happy for them. I thought Prime would be happy for them if they could go and make more money elsewhere."
Coach Prime will evaluate his two potential starting QBs at Saturday's spring game
Although there has been a lot of drama around the transfer portal and the Colorado Buffaloes, Coach Prime's focus remains on the players on his roster. The team has its spring game scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.
The biggest story of the spring game will be the play of the two potential starting QBs. Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter is the favorite to win the starting job and will be looking to establish himself on Saturday. However, Coach Prime also has the option to go with five-star recruit Julian Lewis. Both players will appear in the spring game on Saturday for Deion Sanders to evaluate.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place