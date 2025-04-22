College Football Playoff Schedule: NCAA releases dates, timings and venues for 2025-26 season as Miami gets ready to host National Championship game

The college football playoff retains the 12-team format this season, with the full schedule released Tuesday. The national championship will occur at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. This year, none of the playoff games will be played on a Saturday.
The postseason action kicks off with the quarterfinals, starting on Tuesday, Dec. 31, when the Cotton Bowl hosts a game at 7:30 p.m. ET in Arlington, Texas. The quarterfinals continue on Thursday, Jan. 1, as follows:
- Orange Bowl at noon ET, Miami
- Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. ET, Pasadena, California
- Sugar Bowl at 8:00 p.m. ET, New Orleans
The semifinal matchups will be held the following week:
- Fiesta Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET in Glendale, Arizona
- Peach Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta
The 2025 season concludes with the college football playoff national championship on Monday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET, live from Miami.
All games will be broadcast on ESPN.
As was the case in 2024, the first-round playoff games will be hosted at the home stadiums of the higher-seeded teams.
Three quarterfinal College Football Playoff games to be held on New Year’s Day
For the first time in college football history, New Year’s Day will host three quarterfinal games. CFP Executive Director Rich Clark said the new schedule was carefully planned.
"This New Year's Day schedule adjustment is the result of a thoughtful collaboration between the CFP, ESPN, the Capital One Orange Bowl, the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential, and the Allstate Sugar Bowl," Clark said in a statement.
“All three bowls shifting their start times allows us to place each game in an ideal window on New Year's Day and provide the optimal viewing experience. New Year's Day and college football are synonymous with each other, and these changes only strengthen that relationship."
In 2024, first-round games took place on Dec. 20-21, 10 days before the quarterfinals. Given the festive period, fans could prefer the 2025 college football playoff schedule with the slate on New Year's Day instead of New Year's Eve, as big games on Dec. 31 might clash with holiday plans.
Only the Cotton Bowl is on New Year's Eve, allowing fans to enjoy the game and celebrate afterward.
