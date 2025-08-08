"COLORADO BOYS AINT NOTHING TO PLAY WITH": Ex-Heisman winner warns NFL as Deion Sanders' student LaJohntay Wester announces himself in Ravens debut

Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester announced his arrival to the NFL in style on Thursday. The Baltimore Ravens drafted him in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft. During their first preseason game of the year against the Indianapolis Colts, Coach Prime's ex-player showcased glimpses of his talent with the ball on the field.In the first quarter, LaJohntay Wester caught a punt from the Colts. He ran through their defense, maneuvering his way through the crowd with his speed and agility. The wide receiver scored an 87-yard touchdown as the Ravens won 26-16.Former NFL star Robert Griffin III warned the NFL about Wester while praising Deion Sanders for his ability to coach talented players, tweeting:&quot;LAJOHNTAY WESTER SHOWING YOU COACH PRIME AND THEN COLORADO BOYS AINT NOTHING TO PLAY WITH.&quot;Wester spent one season under Coach Prime after transferring to the Colorado Buffaloes last year. Following his four-season stint with Florida Atlantic, he became a key part of Sanders' offense. The wide receiver recorded 931 yards and 10 TDs as Colorado finished 9-4.Apart from Wester, Coach Prime's sons, Shedeur and Shilo, also declared for this year's draft. Shedeur went to the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, while Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. Meanwhile, 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter went to the Jaguars with the second pick.Coach Prime's eldest son praises LaJohntay Wester's impressive debut for the Ravens in preseasonLaJohntay Wester's impressive 87-yard touchdown against the Colts earned him a lot of praise on social media, including Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr.After the wide receiver's impressive performance, Sanders Jr. shared a three-word message, hyping Wester up for his professional career.&quot;LaJohntay MF WESTER!!!!!!,&quot; Sanders Jr. wrote on X.Deion Sanders Jr @DeionSandersJrLINKLaJohntay MF WESTER!!!!!!Wester finished the game with 41 receiving yards, catching two of three passes. The Ravens next take on the Dallas Cowboys in preseason on Aug. 16 at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington. The game kicks off at 7 pm ET.