Colorado Football injury report Week 9: Updates on Travis Hunter, Shilo Sanders and more

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to go on the road to play the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. E.T.

Colorado is currently 4-3 and coming off their bye week. But, before that, the Buffaloes had the shocking 46-43 overtime loss to Stanford in a game they led 29-0 at the half.

After the bye week, Colorado is relatively healthy, but let's examine the status of Buffaloes' players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Colorado Buffaloes football injury report Week 9

The Colorado Buffaloes are extremely healthy heading into Week 9 after the bye week. Colorado only has offensive tackle Savion Washington and tight end Louis Passarello on the injury report.

Travis Hunter's injury update

Hunter dealt with a lacerated liver during the Colorado State game but was able to return against Stanford. He has no injury designation ahead of the Buffaloes' road game against UCLA.

Hunter has 29 receptions for 353 yards, and on defense has recorded 14 tackles and one interception this season.

Shilo Sanders' injury update

Colorado Buffaloes' safety Sanders, like Hunter, dealt with an injury earlier this season but is fully healthy now.

Sanders returned to the field on Oct. 7 against Arizona State after missing one game against USC. Sanders has 36 tackles, with one forced fumble and one interception this season.

Savion Washington's injury update

Colorado tackle Savion Washington is questionable ahead of Saturday's game against UCLA.

Deion Sanders said Washington did what was asked of him at practice as the coach knows if the tackle can play, it is a significant boost to the offense.

“He looks good. He practiced (Monday),” Sanders said, “I don’t know if he made it through the whole practice, but he did what he set out to do, so he accomplished his goal. But that kid is tough mentally and physically. He’s a dawg. He’s a future pro... I can’t wait to see him back. Helps us tremendously on the line.”

Washington has missed Colorado's last two games due to an ankle injury but is listed as questionable after the bye week. If he can play, Washington will be starting as the right tackle.

Louis Passarello's injury update

Colorado tight end Louis Passarello has yet to play this season after suffering a knee injury during training camp and has no timetable for a return.

Poll : Do you think Colorado will beat UCLA? Yes No 0 votes