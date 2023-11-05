Colorado gets tagged "most overrated" team by CFB world as fans expose Deion Sanders' play-calling abilities against Oregon State

Is Colorado the most overrated team in the college football world? Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes suffered yet another defeat, this time against the Oregon State Beavers. This has suddenly become a norm for the team that came into the season full of hope and ambition. Suddenly, the world has turned upside down for them as they continue to falter in the college football season.

The fans have been the backbone of the Buffaloes since Coach Prime started in Boulder. But it looks like they are losing their patience with the team. As the Buffaloes fell to another loss in their continued dismal run, fans on social media did not hesitate to make fun of them.

Fans tag Colorado most overrated after yet another disappointment

The Colorado Buffaloes added another defeat to the growing list of disappointments as they went down to the Oregon State Beavers in Week 10. Deion Sanders' boys fell short from the start and couldn't really recover from that. Thus, their dismal run of the season has continued, making the fans even more frustrated.

Another fan says that the Buffaloes have been exposed.

Should Coach Prime have used a different coaching path?

The fans on social media are brutal. But despite the defeat, there were some positives for Coach Prime to take away from the game.

Some positives for Deion Sanders

Colorado succumbed to their fifth defeat in six games but there were some positives for the team to remember. The defense did their job as best as they could and kept the score manageable till the end. This gave the team a chance to try and mount a comeback late in the game and they had a chance to win it till the end.

The offense found its groove late in the game, which is a positive. But it turned out to be too late and the Beavers were able to see them off to win it. They need to wake up right at the start of the game.