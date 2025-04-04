Colorado RB almost knocks out Deion Sanders at Buffs' intense practice before pro day

On the Colorado Buffaloes' Pro Day (or "NFL Showcase" as Sanders is calling it) on Friday, the draft-eligible Buffalo players will be working out in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams. That will be very important for those who are not currently being considered for a draft pick. A good performance here will massively help their chances to make it to the team.
This has led to some players putting in intense performances during the training sessions leading up to the event. One such session saw a running back almost knock out Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
The player in question is RB Dallan Hayden. The incident can be seen in the video below.
In the clip, Hayden can be seen powering through a sea of defenders. The commotion caused by his run saw Coach Prime run into another player to avoid a head-on collision with the charging RB.
Hayden spent his final year in College Football with the Colorado Buffaloes after spending the previous two seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
As with his time in Columbus, the 21-year-old was scarcely used in Boulder. During the 2024 season, he recorded 196 rushing yards from 64 carries. Hayden was able to score one touchdown all season, this score coming in the Buffaloes' win over UCF.
Luckily, Hayden is not committing to the NFL Draft this season, and will continue his career with the Buffs. In the coming season, he should be able to continue his development as a player.
Now that Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and other key passing targets over the last few seasons have left, one could expect Hayden to be able to get more time on the ball and help the Buffaloes run game.
Dallan Hayden on his goals and love of Deion Sanders
Before the pro day, Dallan Hayden spoke about his goals for football and his admiration for his coach, Deion Sanders.
"I just love the game. Coach is awesome. I love Coach Prime. I try not to think about stats. My goal is to make a play everytime I get the ball and protecting the QB"
Sanders took a chance on Hayden as someone who was not playing much with the Buckeyes. While he still hasn't played much, Sanders has given Hayden a lot more opportunities at Colorado than he would have got if he were still at Ohio State.
The goals that Hayden spoke about are common for many players in this position. Now, he will get the chance to achieve them.
