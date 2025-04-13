“Colorado will pick him”: CFB fans react as Tennessee HC Josh Huepel makes clear decision on Nico Iamaleava

Following an unexpected contract standoff at the tail end of Tennessee’s spring game, Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers are moving on from quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava reportedly attempted to renegotiate his NIL deal with the school on Thursday, but both parties failed to reach an agreement.

"We're moving forward as a program without him," Heupel told reporters Saturday. "I said it to the guys today. There's no one that's bigger than the Power T. That includes me."

According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Low, Iamaleava has also notified the program that he plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Wednesday. The former five-star recruit reportedly told offensive coordinator Joey Halzle of his decision on Friday night.

The fallout from the disagreement has sparked reactions from college football fans. While some criticized Nico Iamaleava's timing and decision, others speculated about his potential next destination.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online.

"Colorado will pick him up because he is a mercenary," one said.

Here are other reactions from fans:

“It’s easy to troll Vol fans for this but I gained a ton more respect for Heuple to not let this slide and affect his whole team,” a fan wrote.

“Giving teenagers millions of dollars, making them feel more important than they are… who could’ve seen this coming?!?!” another fan wrote.

“Oregon Duck incoming?” a fan commented.

“Kind of stupid on both ends lol. He’s going to end up at UCLA or something beating Tenn in Knoxville won’t hit nearly as hard now,” another fan commented.

What does the future hold for Nico Iamaleava?

Nico Iamaleava is expected to decide on his next move in the coming days. With plans to enter the transfer portal, the quarterback is expected to be a coveted prospect despite the limited opportunities that come with the spring transfer portal window.

The quarterback showed promise in his first year as Tennessee’s starter in 2024, after redshirting in 2023. He led the Vols to a 10-3 season and a College Football Playoff appearance, throwing for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns with a 63.8 percent completion rate.

His representatives have already begun speaking with other programs. Sources told ESPN that Tennessee was aware they had contacted Oregon before spring practice began. However, the Ducks reportedly declined interest.

Nico Iamaleava was earning a reported $2.4 million at Tennessee and is believed to be seeking a deal closer to $4 million. With the NIL dispute souring his relationship with the program, he is expected to land a lucrative contract at his next stop.

