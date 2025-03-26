"Colt McCoy 2.0" "Thats more like it" : CFB fans divided over Quinn Ewers' performance at Texas Pro Day

Quinn Ewers had a roller coaster final season with the Texas Longhorns during the 2024 campaign. He battled through injuries but managed to reach the semifinals of the 12-team college football playoffs. However, Ewers is not projected as a top quarterback prospect alongside the likes of Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

Quinn Ewers was invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine. He received a prospect grade of 6.15, projecting him as a backup in the league who will eventually develop into a starting quarterback. However, he got another opportunity to improve his draft stock during the Longhorns Pro Day.

At the Pro Day, Quinn Ewers became a challenging prospect to scout. He showcased glimpses of promise, making accurate and beautiful short and medium passes. However, Ewers started to fumble on the long throws, showing a lot of inconsistency with his deep balls. He finished the passing drill, completing 50 of the 59 passes he attempted with five incompletions and four drops.

Fans took to the comments to share their reactions to the Texas quarterback's Pro Day performance. Some of them were not impressed and criticized his wobbly deep passes.

"Colt McCoy 2.0," one fan commented.

"3rd round," another fan said.

"That was a duck flapping. Needs a tighter spiral," this fan said.

Others expressed their confidence in Ewers and continued hyping him up as a top quarterback prospect in this year's draft.

"That's more like it," this fan said

"Why care about what they do in shorts and tshirts when we have plenty of film from real football games," another fan commented.

"I like the sound of that," one fan stated.

The Pro Day was supposed to be another chance for Quinn Ewers to prove himself as a potential first-round prospect. However, with the way things played out, his situation continues to remain questionable until the draft in April. He even decided not to meet with reporters alongside his teammate and WR Matthew Golden.

But when he is healthy, Quinn Ewers is one of the best quarterbacks on the field. During his three-season stint with the Longhorns, he recorded a total of 9,128 yards and 68 TDs passing.

NFL analyst shares two cents on Seahawks potentially eyeing Quinn Ewers

NFL draft analyst Matt Miller made an interesting prediction about Quinn Ewers' draft. He came forward to name his sleeper franchise that could potentially look to draft a quarterback in the first two rounds in April.

Miller stated that the Seattle Seahawks could look to get the Texas quarterback in the second round. They recently signed Sam Darnold to a three-year contract worth $100.5 million. However, Miller believes that the Seahawks are a team to look out for on Day Two when they have a total of four picks.

"I'd keep an eye on Texas' Quinn Ewers on Day 2, when Seattle has four total selections."

Ewers still had a year of eligibility left but instead decided to make his professional transition this year. If he had stayed in college for another season, then maybe he could have further developed himself as a first-round pick next year.

