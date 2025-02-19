"Congrats coach. See u at the top": Notre Dame fans welcome Marcus Freeman's latest addition to coaching staff

Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans are welcoming the newest member of the program's coaching staff with open arms. The program announced that they have hired Ja’Juan Seiderj to serve as their next associate head coach and running backs coach.

Seiderj had been with Penn State since 2018. While there, he served as running backs coach, before having responsibilities such as assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator.

Now, he'll join the Fighting Irish, who come fresh off a season in which they made it to the national championship game and fell just short against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Fans took to X and had nothing but good things to say about Seiderj's hiring.

"very nice brother keep going on," a fan wrote.

"This has made my week," another said.

Ja’Juan Seiderj has big shoes to fill upon joining Notre Dame

Seiderj's hiring replaces Deland McCullough who was hired away by the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders to serve as their running backs coach. McCullough will join the new coaching staff overseen by head coach and former Super Bowl winner Pete Carroll.

He was instrumental in the success that Notre Dame running backs Audric Estime and Jeremiyah Love had. Estime played for the Fighting Irish in 2023, where he ran for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns under McCullough's tutelage.

He was eventually drafted in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. As for Love, he comes off a season in which he led the team in rushing yards with 1,125 and 17 touchdowns.

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

The numbers for Love are certainly exceptional given he didn't lead his team in rushing attempts. He fell behind quarterback Riley Leonard's 184 carries with just 163. Leonard only managed to rush for 906 yards but still matched Love's 17 touchdowns on the ground.

It will be interesting to see if Love will see similar success under Seiderj come the 2025 season. With Riley Leonard now departing after declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, Love will likely see a bigger workload in the next season on the ground. That paired with the coaching of Seiderj could see Love's numbers take a major leap.

If that's the case, Love could be a major pillar in getting the Fighting Irish back to the national championship game, and this time, with a more favorable result.

