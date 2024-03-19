"Control what you can control": Noah Shannon narrates what he learned from yearlong gambling suspension at Iowa Pro Day

Noah Shannon was one of the players indicted in the State of Iowa gambling investigation. The Iowa defensive lineman missed the entire senior season in 2023 due to the suspension imposed by the NCAA. However, the player is positive about what's to come in his career.

The player was able to participate in the Hawkeyes Pro Day on Monday due to the rules reconsideration by the NCAA. Speaking after the event, Shannon explained the lesson he learned from the entirety of the investigation and remains positive ahead of the draft.

“This process has taught me just to control what you can control,” Shannon said (via Hawk Central). “You’ll go crazy trying to control stuff that is completely out of your control. But the investigation, I could’ve controlled it before I made my mistake, yeah. But once I was in the midst of things, I was kinda just going with the flow.”

Noah Shannon maintained honesty throughout the investigation

Noah Shannon found himself in a situation he wouldn't have wanted after the gambling investigation began. However, he dealt with it in the best possible way. When questioned about the events of the past year, the defensive lineman noted that he confronted them directly.

“I’ve just been telling them the straight, honest truth,” Shannon said. “Through this entire thing, like in the media, you’ve never seen me play the victim about this in any way. I’ve owned up to everything I’ve done and admitted I made mistakes and whatnot.”

“So I’m not really going with a story or anything. Really being honest and telling them I never played the victim. I owned up to it. I made a mistake. I’m just working to better myself. Now leave that part in that past and continue to build the person I am today.”

Shannon's one-year sports wagering suspension during his final year of eligibility was an unfortunate twist of fate. Nonetheless, he approached the extremely difficult situation brilliantly, getting the best out of it.

Noah Shannon explains the difficulty of forfeiting his senior season

Senior seasons are often the most important in the careers of college football players. However, Noah Shannon didn't get the opportunity to play his. This was difficult for him.

“I’m not going to sit here and say it was super easy having to forfeit your senior season,” Shannon said. You’re not always going to get your way in life. This was kind of like my first bit of adversity, but I know God is just preparing me for what’s to come later in life. It won’t be my first and only time of going through adversity.”

Shannon finds himself in a difficult situation ahead of the draft, having not played any game in his senior season. He has a huge chance of going undrafted in April and a Day 3 pick is his best spot in the draft.