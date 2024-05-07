Cormani McClain recruitment rumors: Colorado CB reportedly targeting 9 schools ahead of 2024 season

Cormani McClain entered the transfer portal in April after just one season at Colorado. The former five-star cornerback flipped his commitment from Miami to the Buffaloes following the hiring of Deion Sanders. However, he's had a rocky freshman season in Boulder.

McClain was the highest-rated cornerback in his class and is not expected to be short of suitors. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, the player has been in contact with nine programs across the three Power Five conferences: the Southeastern Conference, Big Ten and Big 12.

Pete Nakos reports that Cormani McClain’s camp has disclosed the cornerback’s intention to announce his commitment decision within two weeks. It is expected that he will move to a program where he will get game time after not getting much involvement at Colorado.

Cormani McClain is leaving Colorado to avoid "playing for clicks"

In a video posted on YouTube in April, Cormani McClain candidly shared his plans for the future after hitting the transfer portal, expressing his discontent with the Buffaloes.

He emphasized his desire to transition away from playing for online attention and instead seek development opportunities within a traditional program where he can further cultivate his talent.

"I'm just ready to bring the old version of me out and change the narrative of everyone's thinking on my name, be a part of a real and a great program that's going to impact me at my best ability.”

"I feel like I just don't want to play for the clicks. I actually want to be involved with a great leading program that's going to develop players."

Deion Sanders hopes McClain finds the right program

Deion Sanders extended his well-wishes to Cormani McClain on his future endeavors on a recent episode of the DNVR podcast. He expressed his hope that the cornerback would choose a program that provides him with challenges and opportunities for growth:

"I'm always in prayer for our young men and I want the best for them. I pray to God that he goes to a program that challenges him, as well as holds him accountable and develops him as a young man," Sanders said.

"Unfortunately, we weren't the program that could accomplish that, so preferably he understands that this is the second go-round and get it - go get it man, because he has a tremendous amount of talent. But he has to want it.”

McClain is among the Colorado players in the transfer portal this offseason, signaling his intention to revive his college football career elsewhere. It is to be seen where the cornerback chooses to play for next season.

