Could a QB competition prevent Bryce Underwood from signing with the Michigan Wolverines? Exploring the fallout of Wolverines signing QB Jadyn Davis

The Michigan Wolverines have turned their program around since Jim Harbaugh took over as head coach. Michigan has made an appearance in each of the last two College Football Playoffs. While they were unable to win a game in either postseason, the Wolverines are trending in the right direction.

That continues with their 2024 recruiting class, which is currently ranked second in the nation. They trail only the Georgia Bulldogs. The class is headlined by five-star quarterback prospect Jadyn Davis.

Furthermore, although it remains early in the process, Michigan's 2025 recruiting class currently ranks fourth in the nation. The Wolverines are heavily involved in the recruitment of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is the top-ranked player at the position. Take a look at whether Davis commitment could impact Underwood's pending decision:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What does the Michigan Wolverines quarterback room look like?

The Michigan Wolverines have plenty of options at quarterback. However, returning starter J.J. McCarthy appears to have a hold on the position in 2023. The 2021 four-star prospect is eligible to enter the draft following the season, but that will likely be dictated by his performance. His backup from last season, 2020 walk-on Davis Warren, will also return.

Michigan has added 2018 four-star prospect Jack Tuttle via the transfer portal to compete for the backup job. The Wolverines also roster a plethora of three-star prospects. Those feature 2021 recruit Brandon Mann, 2022 recruits Alex Orji and Jayden Denegal, and 2023 recruit Kendrick Bell. 2022 two-star recruit Declan Byle rounds out their quarterback room.

Will quarterback competition prevent Michigan Wolverines from landing Bryce Underwood?

The Michigan Wolverines quarterback room has plenty of talent and depth despite the absence of a five-star prospect. That will change when Jadyn Davis joins the roster as part of a very talented 2024 recruiting class. The Wolverines also remain very much in the mix on 2025 five-star prospect Bryce Underwood. However, there have been questions about his interest in competing for a starting role.

Speaking with Josh Henschke of "Maize & Blue Review", Underwood stated that a quarterback competition will not impact his decision. Henschke stated:

"He said he didn't care. He's only focusing on his class. He's coming into a program to beat them on the depth chart... If you're a competitive guy like he is, you're not going to be afraid of competition... If you're a guy like that, the number one quarterback in your class, a five-star, top-five player nationally, you don't care if Joe Montana in his prime is on the depth chart."

Check out Josh Henschke's comments on Bryce Underewood below (starting at the 2:50 mark):

Poll : 0 votes