CU football recruiting: Coach Prime’s Buffaloes scores big with transfer of All-American offensive lineman from Houston

The transfer portal continues to shake up things in college football and now is the turn for Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes to cash in. Houston offensive lineman Tyler Johnson has committed to the Boulder school, bolstering its offensive line unit.

Johnson is a steal for Coach Prime and the Buffs, considering the former Houston Cougar is an All-American. Tyler Johnson started his college career in Austin with the Texas Longhorns but then moved on to the Cougars, with whom he has spent the last two seasons. This season, Johnson is reported to have played upwards of 700 football snaps in 11 games.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound guard is the second offensive lineman to commit to the Colorado Buffaloe in the transfer portal. UConn OL Yakiri Walker announced his transfer to Colorado earlier in the week.

Johnson comes to Colorado with two years left of eligibility. During his time at Texas, he didn't feature for two of his three years in the team.

Why are Coach Prime and Colorado looking for offensive linemen?

Colorado struggled mightily this season with protecting its quarterback and Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, who was the most sacked signal-caller in the nation during the regular season with 52 sacks. He was even sacked seven times in a single game on multiple occasions. Another stat that highlights how unprotected Shedeur was during the season is his -77 rushing yards.

As a whole, the entire team only ran for 827 yards. Lead rusher Dylan Edwards only managed to get 321 rushing years. These two glaring issues led to experts pointing out the offensive line as Colorado's biggest flaw.

It makes absolute sense for Deion Sanders to look to remedy this issue immediately. He would be especially invested, given that it's not only his team's performance on the line but the health and longevity of his son.