"Culture here is unbelievable": High school coach makes eye-catching remarks about Deion Sanders' team 

Deion Sanders has been making strides in college football with new initiatives at Colorado. He recently hosted more than 40 coaches in the Nike Elite high school coaches clinic at Boulder. Coaches from all across the country united for this event, where they were given access to state-of-the-art facilities and meetings with top mentors. Sanders himself interacted with almost all of them.

Gainesville High School coach Josh Niblett also attended the clinic this week. He spoke highly of Coach Prime's hospitality and thanked the Buffs for allowing him to experience the culture.

“First of all, God, be the glory man, just to have an opportunity to be here, and just the spirit here, the energy here. I mean, it's unbelievable,” Niblett said to the Pre Game Show Network this week.

“But I've been looking forward to this because, I mean, I've always kind of wanted to see Colorado up close, but Deion's a dear friend of mine. The culture here is unbelievable. It's been awesome to get to be a part of it. You guys have been getting open access to go anywhere you want to. Yeah, it's unbelievable.

"Well, I mean, you don't get that everywhere, and so you can feel like you're part of the family when you're here as soon as you step in the door. And that's something special to high school coaches, especially when you get that kind of treatment to where they allow you to be able to kind of come and do and see and learn. And it's pretty special,” he added.

Niblett was part of Alabama's 1992 championship-winning team. After his successful college career, he ventured into coaching and took up high school jobs. Before joining Gainesville High, he coached Hoover for about 14 years and stepped down in 2021.

Deion Sanders is building a formidable coaching staff

The Colorado Buffaloes are undergoing a major revamp in the playing roster and coaching staff.

After Warren Sapp, Deion Sanders hired Hall of Famer and NFL legend Marshall Faulk as the new RB coach for the 2025 season. With his arrival, the number of Hall of Famers on the Colorado staff rose to three.

During Monday's press conference, Coach Prime mentioned wanting to add more significant talents. Rumors about Ray Lewis and Chad Johnson joining Sanders's staff have been circulating but nothing has been confirmed.

