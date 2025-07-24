  • home icon
  Dabo Swinney pulls off major brag at ACC media day while revealing major milestone of Clemson heading into 2025

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Jul 24, 2025 20:30 GMT
NCAA Football: ACC Kickoff - Source: Imagn
Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney has used his time at ACC Media Days to brag to not only his fellow ACC opponents but to the rest of the college football world.

"During the three craziest years of college football, we're not just at the top in graduation, but we're at top in retention," said Swinney.
The last three seasons in college football have been different from what we have ever seen, with all the changes coming off the field as a result of the NIL's introduction.

That has led to many players entering the transfer portal and moving programs when they feel they aren't needed in their current programs.

These transfer have become a common sight in college football, with the NCAA changing their rules to remove the forced year out players had after transferring more than once.

Every team has had to deal with players leaving, except the Clemson Tigers.

As Dabo Swinney said, the Tigers haven't had a player transfer out of their program. He thinks it's due to the strong culture and bonds the Clemson players have created with each other:

"They value the place that they're at. These guys, they could all go wherever they want to go, but it's a close group. They've done football life together for a few years now, and they've had some success.
"Certainly last year and getting a chance to maybe get a little glimpse at the top of the mountain, that's certainly given them a little fuel as they've gotten back to work since January.”

Clemson returned to the top of the ACC last year, winning the conference and putting themselves into the College Football Playoff, losing to the Texas Longhorns.

However, Clemson is fielding an atrong side this year, led by potential Heisman Trophy winner Cade Klubnik. One should expect them to make at least the quarter finals of the CFP if they make it in.

Dabo Swinney praises Cade Klubnik

As well as talking about his team's retention rate, Dabo Swinney took time to praise Cade Klubnik, Clemson's quarterback:

"Our quarterback, especially, that's had to manage success well, and he's had to manage some failure well, too. He's grown into a great leader of our team.”
It will be the third and final season that Cade Klubnik will be the starting quarterback for the Clemson Tigers. In his two years with the program, he has seen the team both struggle and be competitive against some of the best teams in the sport.

This year, Klubnik will need to use all of the skills and traits he has developed in his time with Clemson and lead them to success. If he does so, there's a good chance he could be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

