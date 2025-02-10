Dan Lanning expected to lose key staff member to prominent NFL team

Dan Lanning and Oregon will reportedly lose one of its key staff ahead of 2025 spring practice. After the Dallas Cowboys pursued Oregon running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples in recent weeks, they have reportedly made a move for another member of Oregon's program.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer on Sunday, the Cowboys are set to hire Oregon wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Junior Adams. After spending three seasons in Eugene, Adams will reportedly take over as the new wide receivers coach for the franchise in 2025.

“The Cowboys are expected to sign Oregon co-offensive coordinator/WRs coach Junior Adams as their new WRs coach, according to a source,” Archer reported on X. “Second college coach to join staff with K-State’s Conor Riley coming on board as OL coach.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This move comes amid widespread changes to Dallas’ coaching staff this offseason following the appointment of Brian Schottenheimer. The team's former offensive coordinator was a surprise candidate to replace Mike McCarthy who was fired after a disappointing 2024 season.

After playing a key role in Oregon’s success under Dan Lanning in the last three seasons, Junior Adams' exit would be a big loss for the program. As the Ducks wide receiver coach and co-offensive coordinator, Adams contributed significantly to building an elite offense in Eugene.

The Ducks’ passing attack was particularly explosive thanks in large part to standout performances from wide receivers Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart. This helped them secure a conference championship and earn the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff last season.

Adams also built a strong reputation as a top-tier recruiter, having secured commitments from several high-profile athletes during his tenure, including five-star prospects Jurrion Dickey and Dakorien Moore.

Dan Lanning has been able to keep a host of his staff this offseason

Following what was a dominant season for Oregon in 2024, Dan Lanning saw a good number of his assistants being linked to jobs at the collegiate and professional levels. The Ducks went undefeated in the regular season, winning the Big Ten title, but lost to Ohio State in the CFP quarterfinal.

However, Lanning and the Ducks' athletic department have been able to keep a handful of the coaching staff from getting lured away. Among the staff that were linked to moves away were offensive coordinator Will Stein, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and running back coach Ra’Shaad Samples.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback