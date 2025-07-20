Dan Lanning's five-star Oregon commit delivers 4-word reaction after snagging No. 1 spot in the nation

Oregon has witnessed some massive recruitment blows in the 2026 class with multiple decommitments. However, five-star tight end Kendre Harrison has remained fully loyal to Dan Lanning's program since Nov. 30. He has also shown unwavering dedication to his performance on the field.In the Rivals300 rankings for the 2026 class, the Reidsville (North Carolina) High School standout was the No. 1 tight end in the nation. He announced the honor on X on Saturday.&quot;AGTG🙏🏾 senior year coming,&quot; Harrison tweeted.Harrison contributes on both sides of the ball playing as a tight end and a defensive end. In eight games in the 2024 season, he recorded 33 receptions for 555 yards and eight touchdowns.Rivals' Charles Power praised Harrison in his scouting report.“Freakish two-sport athlete who is one of the most physically imposing prospects in the nation, regardless of class,&quot; Powers wrote in August 2023. &quot;Has considerable mismatch ability as a pass catcher. Does not lumber unlike many players of his size. Also flashes intriguing upside as a pass rusher on defense.&quot;Following Harrison in the tight end rankings are USC commit Mark Bowman and Notre Dame commit Ian Premer. Georgia also had two commits listed: Kaiden Prothro and Brayden Fogle.Other featured names include Michigan commit Matt Ludwig, Alabama commit Mack Sutter, Oklahoma commit Tyler Ruxer and Penn State commit Pierce Petersohn. Evan Jacobson was the only uncommitted tight end on the list.Oregon commit Kendre Harrison draws comparison to two NFL legendsBesides being the No. 1 tight end in the nation, Kendre Harrison is also turning heads on the basketball court. At Reidsville, he earned a spot on the HighSchoolOT All-State Team for both football and basketball each year he has played.While playing for Team CP3 in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League last week, Harrison recorded 15 points, 20 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.ESPN’s Craig Haubert compared the Oregon commit to NFL tight ends Jimmy Graham and Antonio Gates, who also had basketball backgrounds.&quot;An excellent basketball player, the 6-foot-6 Harrison has elite height, length and a massive catch radius,&quot; Haubert wrote on June 23. &quot;Much like former basketball-to-football standouts Jimmy Graham, Antonio Gates and Julius Thomas, Harrison can high-point the ball and box out defenders in contested situations, giving Oregon another dangerous playmaker in the passing game.&quot;Besides Dan Lanning's program, Harrison is also committed to Oregon’s basketball program under Dana Altman.