  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Dan Lanning's five-star Oregon commit delivers 4-word reaction after snagging No. 1 spot in the nation

Dan Lanning's five-star Oregon commit delivers 4-word reaction after snagging No. 1 spot in the nation

By Maliha
Published Jul 20, 2025 14:31 GMT
Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Register Guard (image credit: IMAGN)

Oregon has witnessed some massive recruitment blows in the 2026 class with multiple decommitments. However, five-star tight end Kendre Harrison has remained fully loyal to Dan Lanning's program since Nov. 30. He has also shown unwavering dedication to his performance on the field.

Ad

In the Rivals300 rankings for the 2026 class, the Reidsville (North Carolina) High School standout was the No. 1 tight end in the nation. He announced the honor on X on Saturday.

"AGTG🙏🏾 senior year coming," Harrison tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Harrison contributes on both sides of the ball playing as a tight end and a defensive end. In eight games in the 2024 season, he recorded 33 receptions for 555 yards and eight touchdowns.

Rivals' Charles Power praised Harrison in his scouting report.

“Freakish two-sport athlete who is one of the most physically imposing prospects in the nation, regardless of class," Powers wrote in August 2023. "Has considerable mismatch ability as a pass catcher. Does not lumber unlike many players of his size. Also flashes intriguing upside as a pass rusher on defense."
Ad

Following Harrison in the tight end rankings are USC commit Mark Bowman and Notre Dame commit Ian Premer. Georgia also had two commits listed: Kaiden Prothro and Brayden Fogle.

Other featured names include Michigan commit Matt Ludwig, Alabama commit Mack Sutter, Oklahoma commit Tyler Ruxer and Penn State commit Pierce Petersohn. Evan Jacobson was the only uncommitted tight end on the list.

Oregon commit Kendre Harrison draws comparison to two NFL legends

Besides being the No. 1 tight end in the nation, Kendre Harrison is also turning heads on the basketball court. At Reidsville, he earned a spot on the HighSchoolOT All-State Team for both football and basketball each year he has played.

Ad

While playing for Team CP3 in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League last week, Harrison recorded 15 points, 20 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

ESPN’s Craig Haubert compared the Oregon commit to NFL tight ends Jimmy Graham and Antonio Gates, who also had basketball backgrounds.

"An excellent basketball player, the 6-foot-6 Harrison has elite height, length and a massive catch radius," Haubert wrote on June 23.
Ad
"Much like former basketball-to-football standouts Jimmy Graham, Antonio Gates and Julius Thomas, Harrison can high-point the ball and box out defenders in contested situations, giving Oregon another dangerous playmaker in the passing game."

Besides Dan Lanning's program, Harrison is also committed to Oregon’s basketball program under Dana Altman.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications