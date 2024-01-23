Dead longhorn found before Big 12 championship game incident has breakthrough as 4 Oklahoma State fraternity members arrested

Four Oklahoma State University Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity members have been arrested and charged with unlawfully disposing of a dead longhorn on the lawn of rival fraternity FarmHouse just before the Big 12 championship game between Oklahoma State and Texas on Dec. 2, according to Oklahoma's News 4.

Expand Tweet

The longhorn, branded with the message "F— FH" directed at FarmHouse, had a large cut in the abdomen and had died naturally before being placed on the lawn, according to an initial necropsy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Police obtained video footage that depicted a pickup truck with a trailer carrying the longhorn pulling up to FarmHouse in the early morning hours and three individuals tying a strap around a porch pillar while another person pulled away with the truck, causing the longhorn to fall off the trailer.

The students were members of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity, which was allegedly involved in a “prank war” with the FarmHouse fraternity, whose lawn was the target of the stunt, as per The Spun.

Bennett Fady, Luke Ackerley, Brody Shelby and Andrew King are facing misdemeanor charges of unlawfully disposing of a carcass and have entered pleas of not guilty.

The incident was condemned by Oklahoma State.

The four men, all aged 19 or 20, posted bail and are scheduled to appear in court on March 11.

Oklahoma State's statement on the longhorn incident

Oklahoma State University's X account expressed dismay over the recent incident of animal cruelty at a fraternity house. The university is cooperating with Stillwater PD in its investigation, and the Office of Student Support and Conduct has also initiated an inquiry.

“Oklahoma State expects all students to adhere to university codes of conduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation," Oklahoma State tweeted on Dec. 1.

Expand Tweet

Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum is expected to push for legal prosecution to the fullest extent.

Also Read: "I know it’s miserable being a Oklahoma State fan": Ex-Texas star Kevin Durant gets in heated argument with Cowboys fan over "Horns Down" incident