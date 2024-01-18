"Deboer will not enjoy that same flexibility": CFB analyst claims Alabama fans will not give former Huskies coach Nick Saban-like treatment

Following the retirement of Alabama football program head coach Nick Saban, a cloud of uncertainty now seemingly hangs over Tuscaloosa as fans try to come to terms looking at their legendary coach - the one who guided the program to seven national titles - leave.

As the spotlight shifts to new head coach Kalen DeBoer, CFB analyst Jake Crain took to X to express concerns about the level of support DeBoer might receive from the passionate Alabama fanbase.

The analyst said that DeBoer may not enjoy the same flexibility as Nick Saban when challenges arise, setting the stage for a critical evaluation of the dynamics surrounding the coaching transition, He tweeted:

"Saban had leeway when they lost because of what he has done & his ability to fix things. Deboer will not enjoy that same flexibility"

The analyst predicts a potential "freak out" from fans when things go wrong, questioning whether DeBoer will receive the same flexibility as the iconic Saban.

" I firmly believe Deboer’s tenure will be defined by the level of freak out from the Bama fans base the first time something goes wrong because it inevitably will at some point," Crain tweeted

Alabama fans are known for their high expectations and unwavering support, but the transition from Saban to DeBoer has already triggered mixed reactions.

Fans, now less tolerant of alterations to the game, might be less forgiving when things don't go as planned under DeBoer's leadership.

This shift in sentiment could potentially affect the level of support and flexibility the new head coach receives from the Crimson Tide faithful.

The Nick Saban factor and recruiting challenges

Nick Saban's influence extended beyond the football field, impacting recruiting dynamics at Alabama.

The departure of Nick Saban has led to multiple players entering the transfer portal and high-profile commits reconsidering their pledges.

Crain suggests that players committing to a coach rather than a school may become a prevailing trend, posing a challenge for Alabama to lure in highly touted recruits.

During an appearance on Andy Staples On3, Jake Crain emphasized the impact of Saban's departure on recruiting, stating,

"I think you lose a little bit of the benefit of the doubt."

The sentiment suggests that the unparalleled legacy Saban established could create recruiting hurdles for Alabama in the post-Saban era.

Alabama player's optimism under Kalen DeBoer

Despite the challenges and the notable player transfers following Nick Saban's retirement, some Alabama players remain optimistic about the future under DeBoer's leadership.

Inside linebacker Deontae Lawson expressed confidence in DeBoer's ability to lead the team to continued success, stating,

"We know what we can accomplish, and we know he's won everywhere he's been."

Junior offensive guard Tyler Booker reinforced the notion that, despite Saban's departure, the standard remains intact, emphasizing the commitment to play for a coach and uphold a certain level of excellence.

"I want to wish them well wherever they go, but just because Coach Saban is gone, that doesn't mean the standard is gone. He taught us that standard," Booker said.