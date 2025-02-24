Deion Sanders has 4-word reaction to NFL insider's major update on Shedeur Sanders' Combine plans

Coach Prime's QB son Shedeur Sanders is one of four Buffs players invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine. He spent his entire collegiate career under the guidance of his father. After a 9-4 campaign with the Buffs in 2024, Shedeur is now preparing to begin his professional journey and build a legacy like his father in the NFL.

Ad

Amidst his preparations for the upcoming Combine and draft, NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided a major update on Shedeur Sander's Scouting Combine plans. According to him, the quarterback will be utilizing most of his time in Indianapolis to interview with teams.

Shedeur also plans to throw only during Colorado's Pro Day with four WRs who also declared for the draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"#Colorado QB and potential top pick Shedeur Sanders plans to focus on his interviews with teams at the NFL Scouting Combine, helping them continue to learn him as a person.

Ad

Trending

"He'll allow his four years of film to speak loudly, then throw at his Pro Day with four draftable CU WRs. Shedeur Sanders has impressed teams with his presence, poise and intelligence off the field adn that should continue in Indy."

Ad

Deion Sanders commented on Rapoport's update about his son's Combine. The Colorado Buffaloes coach had a four-word reaction to the reports about Shedeur's decision on his Combine appearance.

"I appreciate you man," Coach Prime wrote

Coach Prime's comment

The decision means that Shedeur Sanders won't participate in any workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium during the Combine. However, he's expected to continue making an impression on teams as the projected No.1 overall pick in this year's draft.

Ad

During the 2024 season, the quarterback led the nation with a 74% pass completion percentage. He also recorded 4,134 yards and 37 TDs passing for the Buffs while being honored with the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Former Jets scout doesn't have high hopes for Shedeur Sanders in the NFL

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly has been one of Shedeur Sanders' loudest critics this offseason. When Ian Rapoport reported that the quarterback won't be throwing at the Scouting Combine, Kelly took to social media to share his opinion on the situation.

Ad

In a tweer, Daniel Kelly said that Shedeur's four years' worth of film isn't substantial enough to make a case for the quarterback. He also went on to predict that Coach Prime's son is going to be a "guaranteed bust" in the league.

"His four years of game film do speak loudly. He's a guaranteed bust."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see which team decides to draft Shedeur in April. One of the best potential fits for him would be the Giants, who have the third pick in the draft. Coach Prime has said that his son won't go beyond the third overall despite rumors linking him with the Las Vegas Raiders as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place