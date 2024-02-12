Colorado coach Deion Sanders knows what it's like winning the Super Bowl, winning two of them. So when the Kansas City Chiefs emerged the Super Bowl LVIII winners on Sunday, Sanders did not waste any time in congratulating them.

Sanders congratulated Chiefs coach Andy Reid for becoming back-to-back Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

The defending champions did it again in 2024 after a nail-biting 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers, becoming the first team to go back-to-back since the New England Patriots in 2005.

Coach Prime also mentioned Travis Kelce in his tweet, heaping praise on him as well.

"Congratulations to the MAN Coach Andy Reid & the @Chiefs! Wow Much respect and love to that Dog @tkelce"

It looked like the 49ers were going to clinch victory after Jake Moody's 53-yard FG gave them a 19-16 lead. With just over a minute left, the 49ers were close to winning their first Lombardi Trophy since 1995.

Harrison Butker, though, brought the Chiefs level with a 29-yard FG with three seconds left, forcing overtime. Moody scored another field goal to put the 49ers into the lead.

It did not prove to be enough, though, as Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes left the defense gobsmacked, finding Mecole Hardman with a three-yard TD pass for the winning touchdown.

Deion Sanders enjoyed the Super Bowl vibes in Sin City

Coach Prime had the best time of his life in Las Vegas recently. He and his sons Shilo and Shedeur Sanders also attended the 13th NFL Honors and met many key people, like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Sanders also met his long-time friend and rapper Lil Wayne as well as UNDISPUTED's host Skip Bayless. He shared a post on Instagram posing with Bayless and Lil Wayne to share some of the fun adventures he had in Sin City.

With the Super Bowl over, Coach Prime's next focus will be returning to Boulder and preparing the Colorado Buffaloes for their upcoming debut campaign in the Big 12 conference.

