The Deion Sanders' hype train chugged loudly when he joined Colorado, but after an unexpectedly fantastic start to the season, the noise surrounding the Buffaloes is deafening.

The Colorado juggernaut keeps winning on the gridiron, and the hype generated by Deion Sanders and his son, Shedeur Sanders, keeps spinning off of it ahead of their clash against Oregon.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky compared the hysteria surrounding Coach Prime's Colorado to Michigan's "Fab Five."

"It's like the Fab Five," Orlovsky said. "When they kinda came onto the scene, it was like, "Hold on.' The black shoes with the black socks, we all as kids wanted to dress like that. It didn't make anyone uncomfortable. It was more like a cultural embrace and that's kinda what it feels like with Colorado right now."

The Fab Five were a group of freshmen starters at the University of Michigan who took the NCAA basketball championship by storm in 1991 and created mass hysteria with their unique fashion trend-setting and talent on the court.

Deion Sanders, the trend setter

Last weekend, Folsom Field was awash with fans wearing Deion Sander's customary sunglasses, even though not all were Prime 21s.

Prime 21s are the sunglasses owned by Blenders that were supposed to have been released a week before they were actually released. What changed?

Sanders was dragged into a verbal contest against Colorado State coach Jay Norvell, and in a week, the topic became a trend before the game, and the company decided to capitalize on the free marketing and release early.

Chase Fisher, the Blenders CEO, could not believe his luck.

“We have officially broke the internet today,” Fisher said. “The timing of that couldn’t have been any better. That comment directed at sunglasses and then us releasing the (Sanders) collection today was peanut butter meets jelly. The timing was insane.”

Appearing on ESPN's "GameDay" before the clash, Sanders estimated that there had been $1.2 million in pre-orders for the Prime 21. Appearing on the same set, Fisher had an important clarification.

“Yesterday, it kind of hit me. I was like, literally and totally out of my mind,” Fisher said. “And overwhelmed to a degree that’s unthinkable. It’s like, in the last 11 years doing this, I’ve had a lot of high highs and crazy times, but this is just on a whole nother level. Truly, it’s one of the greatest things to have ever happened, honestly."

Serendipity has struck Boulder in a way that can only be channeled by Deion Sanders.