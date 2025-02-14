Deion Sanders' Colorado sweats it out during intense weight room session as offseason prep begins

Deion Sanders is gearing up for a new beginning with the Colorado Buffaloes next season. After the 2024 season, several key players including his sons Shedeur and Shilo, have declared for the upcoming 2025 draft. Coach Prime is working to revamp the team and coaching staff in the offseason.

On Friday, the Colorado Buffaloes Instagram page shared a hype video of the team's offseason training. The edit included snippets of the players working and sweating out in the weight room.

One of the biggest blow for the Buffs is the departure of quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He had been holding the offense together for the past two seasons alongside two-way star Travis Hunter. However, Coach Prime has already addressed the quarterback situation.

In November, Deion Sanders successfully flipped the commitment of five-star QB prospect Julian Lewis from USC. Apart from Lewis, he has also brought in Kaidon Salter from Liberty for some veteran experience on the depth chart. Both Lewis and Salter will be competing for the starting QB job as Shedeur's replacement.

During the 2024 season, the Buffs finished with a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance where they lost to the BYU Cougars. Coach Prime and his team nearly missed out on competing for the Big 12 title. However, it was still an improvement from the 4-8 campaign during his debut in the Pac-12 in 2023.

Deion Sanders revamps his coaching staff with noteworthy hires

Coach Prime hasn't only worked on improving his team but also revamping his coaching staff. This month, he announced that Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk is joining the Buffs as the new RB coach.

He is the third Hall of Famer in the program apart from Deion Sanders himself and senior quality control analyst Warren Sapp.

On Saturday, he announced the hiring of former NFL Pro Bowler Andre Gurode. Gurode is joining as the assistant OL coach. He played for the Buffs during his collegiate career and was inducted into the Colorado Buffaloes Hall of Fame in 2023.

Deion Sanders' offseason additions are to ensure that the Buffs are one of the strongest teams in the conference next season. It will be interesting to see if he can secure a spot in the 12-team playoffs and win the program's first conference title in years.

