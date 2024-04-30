Deion Sanders' Colorado takes another defensive hit as DL Bishop Thomas enters Spring transfer portal just 12 hrs before deadline

Coach Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes have taken another hit to their defense. Defensive lineman Bishop Thomas entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, per On3, after he was dismissed from the team last season.

Thomas was reportedly suspended indefinitely by Colorado for violating team rules in January. No official announcement was made by the team, but a final show credit in Amazon Video's docuseries "Coach Prime" said Thomas was suspended indefinitely and his status for 2024 was up in the air.

However, Thomas has now entered the transfer portal on the final day college football players can.

Last season at Colorado, Thomas recorded six tackles and one pass defense.

Deion Sanders is not worried about players leaving Colorado

Deion Sanders has seen several key players, especially on defense, enter the transfer portal. Former five-star cornerback Cormani McClain has entered the portal, as has running back Alton McCaskill, among others. Per reports, 22 Buffaloes commits are looking for pastures anew.

However, Sanders said he wasn't worried about any of that.

"We're good. I trust the recruiting team. I trust our coaches, and please have some faith in me," Sanders said, via ESPN. "We good. We all right. We all right."

Deion Sanders believes other players will be coming to Colorado in the near future, which is why he isn't worried about the potential holes in his roster.

"I think we got some [starting-caliber players] coming in from visits pretty soon, maybe even this weekend, but we can attract those type of players," Sanders said. "I don't think we're losing those type of players, and if we do, we're good. We're good. We're making a big deal out of nothing."

Sanders and the Buffaloes also had shots taken at them after his son, Shilo, apparently posted on his Instagram that any recruits had to speak to him or Shedeur. It was odd, but Deion said that remains a part of his recruiting game.

"That's how stuff happens," Deion Sanders said. "Players recruit players, man. We do a wonderful job as the staff, but they got to be validated by players because they play with those players that you're talking about either in high school or at all-star games. They know somebody that knows somebody. That's how the recruiting thing works, man. For real. It's players. They know who the dogs are and who the cats are."

Colorado will open its 2024 college football season on Aug. 29 against North Dakota State at home. The Buffaloes will have some big games against Nebraska, Kansas, Utah, Arizona and Oklahoma State, among others, in their first season in the Big 12.