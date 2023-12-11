The end of the college football season has not been a happy one for Deion Sanders, both personally and professionally, as he has been linked with a move away from Colorado numerous times.

Buffs fans have been left hungry for news about their influential coach's future. Sanders recently revealed news about his future as the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

During an interview with NBC News, Deion Sanders made a startling claim that will warm the hearts of Buffs fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I love Boulder, Colorado and Colorado," Sanders said. "I'm not chasing finance. I'm not chasing the bag. I'm not chasing notoriety. I'm not chasing hype. I love what I do, and I do what I love. ... and I love Boulder, Colorado. I don't plan on being anywhere else in my coaching career."

He ended his declaration emphatically:

“I tеll thеm my mothеr’s hеrе. My sistеr’s hеrе. My dog is hеrе. My daughtеr’s hеrе. Thrее of my sons arе hеrе. … Wе’rе hеrе. I gеt mail hеrе. Pay taxеs hеrе. I’m hеrе," Sanders added.

Expand Tweet

All signs point to Deion Sanders fulfilling his promise

Many coaches and student-athletes in the past have been guilty of breaking their promises to fans after declaring their undying love for various teams, but it seems as if Sanders might be staying put in Boulder for the time being.

When speaking about his sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, in an interview with USA Today, Deion Sanders indicated that they would enter the draft together in the 2025 season.

"It's up to us," Deion said. "We do things as a family, and my sons respect the heck out of me and my decision-making and getting them to where they desire to go.

"It's always been our dream that they're going into the draft together, and we didn't know how that would manifest itself with (the COVID-19 pandemic) and everything. It just so happened properly that they're going in the same draft at the conclusion of next season."

Expand Tweet

On an episode of "The Dan LeBatard Show," Deion Sanders was not content with just improving on the Buffs' 4-8 record; he wants to snag an ambitious CFP spot.

“I want those problems, give me those problems,” Prime said. “Leaving out a Florida State and a Georgia, that’s why I’m glad it’s increased next year, and guess who is going to be in?”

Whatever happens, the CFB fraternity knows not to completely rule out Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes no matter how outlandish the claims made by the charismatic coach.