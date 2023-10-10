Deion Sanders finally breaks silence on Shedeur Sanders’ fate as “the most sacked guy in college football”

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has had his say on his quarterback (and son) Shedeur Sanders getting labeled "the most sacked guy in college football." The Colorado Buffaloes came on top after a hard-fought 27-24 victory against Arizona State in Week 6. However, the constant pressure from opposing defenses has taken a toll on the young quarterback.

Addressing Shedeur's visible displeasure at getting sacked with ease, Coach Primes said:

"He’s mad. He’s upset with the way this looks. He’s upset with the way it’s going. He’s upset with hit after hit after hit. You think he’s happy, being the most sacked guy in college football? He’s still doing what he’s capable of doing. He’s sick of it."

Despite being smashed by opposition defenses, Shedeur Sanders continues to rise to the occasion when it matters most for Colorado. Coach Prime highlighted Shedeur’s consistency and said he waits for the young prospect to "put on his cape."

"Every drive is key. He always does this. You see it every week, this ain’t new for him. You’ve seen this every week. We’ve seen him do this every week. It’s like we wait for him to put on his cape and do what he does. That’s what he does every week. You guys should be accustomed to it by now," said Deion Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders has undeniably announced himself on the college football stage. As Colorado gears up for more winnable games in the upcoming weeks, all eyes will be on Shedeur to see how he continues to champion the Buffs to success.

Shedeur Sanders came up clutch against ASU

In a nail-biting contest against the Sun Devils, Shedeur Sanders emerged as the hero after having a lackluster game. He managed to steer the Colorado Buffaloes to a thrilling 27-24 triumph over Arizona State in overtime. The defining moment came as Shedeur orchestrated a game-winning drive.

It was a masterful five-play, 50-yard drive in just 38 seconds. The move concluded with a 43-yard pass to Javon Antonio and a field-goal finish by Alejandro Mata.

Deion Sanders, not just a coach but also a proud father, shared some words of encouragement for Shedeur after the quarterback managed to come up clutch for the game-defining pass. Postgame, Sanders said:

"I believe in mine. Why do you think I brought him here? He don’t miss. Call timeout and freeze them all you want, they don’t miss. He is who he is. That’s what he always says to me when I walk over to him again. He says, ‘I don’t miss.’ And I love him. So I told him to do your thing. Do your thing. Get your shine on. Your moment, baby. Live it. That’s what I told him."

Shedeur Sanders completed the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils with 26 of 42 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown. The victory was not the flashiest, but it underscored the resilience that the Colorado Buffaloes are displaying in the CFB 2023 season with their star WR Travis Hunter out due to injury.