Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes will take on the Washington State Cougars in Week 12 of the 2023 college football season. The highly anticipated Pac-12 game is scheduled to commence at 8:00 p.m. ET at Martin Stadium, Pullman, Washington, on Friday, Nov. 17.

Ahead of the game, Sanders made his weekly appearance on the Colorado Football Coaches Show on Wednesday and was asked whether he had ever been to Pullman. His response left everyone in splits, as he sarcastically said:

"Yeah, you ask a Black man, 'have you been to Pullman?' Oh yeah, yeah, I was just there last week. You know dern well ain't no Black folks been no Pullman."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Sanders' joke was intended for Pullman's modest African-American population. According to the Census, African Americans make up only 2.9% of the 32,500 people in Pullman, compared to 74.7% of whites.

How have Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes fared in the 2023 college football season?

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes got off to a strong start in the 2023 season, racing to a 3-0 record However, they've struggled to get their act right after the first three games.

Colorado is currently joint-last in the Pac-12, along with the Washington State Cougars. After three wins at the start of the season, the Buffaloes lost six of their last seven games.

In Week 11, Colorado suffered a 34-31 loss against the Arizona Wildcats. Nonetheless, with two regular-season games remaining, Sanders and the Buffaloes will want to finish the season strong.

The Washington State Cougars have also had a torrid run in recent weeks, losing six straight games. Jake Dickert's team fell to a 42-39 defeat on the road against the California Golden Bears in its last game in Week 11.

Either Colorado or Washington State will finish the season without a bowl bid. To seal their bid, the other team must win in the final week of the regular season.