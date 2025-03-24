Deion Sanders Jr. gives 2-word approval as Coach Prime hails Shilo’s work ethic following NFL combine snub

Deion Sanders Jr. agreed with his dad after praising Shilo Sanders for his hard work after being snubbed by the NFL combine.

Despite being Colorado's leading tackler last season, Shilo did not get invited to the combine which prompted Deion to take to social media to praise his son.

"Shilo Sanders I’m so PROUD of the work you’re putting in son. I can’t wait to witness our PRO-DAY here," Sanders wrote.

In the comment section, Deion Sanders Jr. gave a two-word response agreeing with his dad.

Deion Sanders Jr.'s comment

"Yes sir," Sanders Jr. added.

Sanders Jr. is defending his brother as he believes Shilo and his accolades have earned him a spot in the combine. Shilo recorded 67 tackles with 2 passes defended, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Shilo Sanders believes he should have been invited to the combine

Shilo Sanders felt like he was better than some safeties who were at the combine.

The draft hopeful took to social media and aired his annoyance about his absence from the pre-draft showcase.

"Y'all got to look at everybody invited, all the safeties and all the DBs and compare them to me," Sanders said, via 247Sports. "Let me know if I'm tripping. I have a résumé, bro."

After not getting invited to the combine, Sanders brought the combine to Colorado, showcasing his skills on YouTube. He also hired a professional to verify his times at Colorado's Pro Day.

Playfully, Sanders jokingly said he would become a videographer like Deion Sanders Jr. is.

"Got a new camera," Shilo Sanders said in a video posted by Deion Sanders Jr., on X. "'Cause everyone is like, 'Try and pick up the camera. You didn't get invited to the combine. Try and pick up the camera like your brother.' Bro, if y'all know how much Bucky makes, y'all wouldn't be saying that because that's actually a solid career."

However, there still is a chance that Shilo Sanders will be drafted, or a UDFA in the NFL.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

