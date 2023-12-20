Deion Sanders Jr. jokingly takes a dig at dad’s parenting - “Coach Prime would’ve said get 2 degrees to get a handshake”

Deion Sanders Jr., son of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, is humorously poking fun at his father's strict parenting style. In an old interview, Sanders criticized modern parenting for making kids soft.

“Kids are different because parents are different,” Coach Prime said. “Parents are babying everyone right now.”

Recently, Sanders Jr. compared it to a statement made by Food Network star Guy Fieri, who mentioned that his sons must earn two degrees to inherit his $70 million fortune.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“GUY FIERI TOLD HIS SONS THEY HAVE TO GET 2 DEGREES TO RECEIVE HIS $70M FORTUNE,” MyMixtapez via Instagram.

Reposted in his Instagram stories, Sanders Jr. suggests, with humor, that his father, Coach Prime, would require two degrees just for a handshake. He captioned the post:

"COACH PRIME WOULD'VE SAID GET 2 DEGREES TO GET A HANDSHAKE."

Expand Tweet

Guy Fieri shared with Fox News Digital that he expects his two boys to work hard and be self-sufficient. Fieri emphasizes that he will only leave his fortune to his sons if they attain "two (postgraduate) degrees.”

"I’ve told them the same thing my dad told me.” He also said, "My dad says, 'When I die, you can expect that I'm going to die broke, and you're going to be paying for the funeral.'"

Expand Tweet

This condition applies to Fieri's elder son, Hunter Fieri, and younger son, Ryder Fieri, as well as his nephew, Jules Fieri, whom he raised following the death of his sister, Morgan Fieri.

Hunter, who is 26 years old, graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and is now pursuing a career as a chef and restaurateur, just like his father. Ryder, who is 17 years old, may also follow in his father’s footsteps.

Jules graduated from California State University San Marcos and is currently working as a junior agent at Spin Artist Agency.

Deion Sanders: Tough parenting style

According to BroBible, Deion Sanders stated in an old interview that enabling children to fail is vital for developing fortitude and mental resilience to confront life's problems.

“I wanted my kids, because we had wealth, and I wanted them to have some to have something nasty, some toughness and some mental toughness, capabilities,” added Sanders. “So when the world hit them upside the head they ain’t crying.”

The former cornerback and NFL Hall of Famer have five children: the eldest child, Deiondra; the second child, Deion Jr.; the second son, Shilo, third son, Shedeur, and the youngest daughter, Shelomi.

Careers pursued by Deion Sanders' children

Colorado v UCLA

Deiondra works on the business side of sports and is currently the director of communications for Sc3 Sports Management. Sanders Jr. is a former football player who has now turned businessman and runs the clothing brand Well Off.

Shilo is a Colorado Buffaloes safety who has previously played for the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Jackson State Tigers. Shedeur, on the other hand, is a Buffaloes quarterback. Sanders made history on January 27, 2022, when he became the first HBCU player to sign an NIL contract with Gatorade.

Shelomi is a basketball player who transferred to CU midway through the 2022–23 season.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season