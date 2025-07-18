Deion Sanders Jr. shows off lavish lifestyle at Prime estate while rocking brand-new Deion Sanders Nike cleats

Always the luxury lifestyle connoisseur, Deion Sanders Jr. has shown off his new LeBron XXI ‘Prime 93’ Nike shoes. Sanders displayed the shoes in a video posted to his Instagram story.

Ad

He’s seen in the clip filling his car with gas at the Prime Estate, then showing off diamond bracelets and Nike shoes, which were inspired by his dad.

Deion Sanders Jr.'s Instagram Story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deion Jr. is the eldest son of the elder Deion Sanders, known for various ventures, including his media production and content creation company, “Well Off Media.” Through this company, he produces both video and music content. A fashion influencer with a strong social media presence, he has partnered with brands such as Nike.

Ad

Trending

Deion Jr. works closely with his father's team, creating social media content for the Buffs. Similarly, his two brothers are also involved with the team, though in different playing roles. Shedeur played quarterback for the Buffs for two seasons, while Shilo played safety.

While he did not make it to the NFL like his two brothers, Deion Jr. was also a college football star. He played defensive back for the SMU Mustangs for three seasons, from 2013 through 2015.

Ad

Deion Sanders’ stance on salary cap controversy

At the recent Big 12 Media Days, Deion Sanders called for a limit on players' earnings under the new revenue-sharing model for NIL. Sanders said:

“I wish there was a cap, like the top-of-the-line player makes this, and if you’re that type of guy, you know you’re not going to make that. That’s what the NFL does.”

Ad

He added:

“So the problem is, you got a guy that’s not that darn good, but he could go to another school, and they give him a half million dollars. You can’t compete with that. And it don’t make sense.”

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton weighed in on the issue on his show, “4th & 1 with Cam Newton.” The former Auburn quarterback highlighted a lack of regulation that could make Sanders’ suggestion problematic. He said:

Ad

“So, your agents can’t make more than 3% in the NIL. There’s no governing. There’s nobody that’s governing these sharks in the water that’s representing these players.”

Sanders is preparing for his third season leading the Buffs, marking his first season at Boulder without the duo of Shedeur and Travis Hunter. Hunter won the Heisman Trophy last year before being drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More