Deion Sanders' latest plan to write a book has fans mocking Colorado HC: "Does it tell you how to beat Stanford with a 29-point lead?"

Deion Sanders was known for on-field success during his playing days at the collegiate and professional levels. The Colorado coach won several honors as a player, including two Super Bowls, and is widely regarded as the best cornerback in NFL history.

Sanders has been at the center of attention since taking over in Boulder ahead of the 2023 college football season. The former Dallas Cowboys cornerback started the season with the Buffaloes on a brilliant note, but recent results have been uninspiring.

Nonetheless, Deion Sanders is announcing the release of a new advice book titled "Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field." With the announcement coming after the Buffaloes blew a 29-point lead against Stanford on Friday, the reaction of fans to the news hasn't been cool.

"Does it tell you how to beat Stanford with a 29 point lead?"

Let’s take a look at some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Details of Deion Sanders' new book

Deion Sanders has completed writing the book, which is now in its final stages before publication.

Gallery Books imprint 13a revealed on Tuesday that the book, "Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field," is set to be released on March 12, 2024.

The book will see Sanders share insights from his various life experiences. This is the second book authored by Sanders, following his 1999 memoir titled "Power, Money & Sex: How Success Almost Ruined My Life." The book will be available for purchase at a price of $29.

"Success isn’t just about what you achieve between the lines on game day or stacking up money that you may never get to fully enjoy. It’s about winning in ALL ASPECTS of life," Sanders said in a statement.

"From the mindset you cultivate, the discipline you uphold, and your faith in God – champions aren’t born; they’re made, day by day, choice by choice and decision by decision. You’ve got to BE CONSISTENT and BELIEVE every darn step of the way."

The book is expected to offer insights into Sanders’ series of experiences as a collegiate and professional football player, revealing a couple of behind-the-scene events during his time at Florida State and all the NFL teams he played for.

Deion Sanders will continue to steal the spotlight as long as he remains at the helm of affairs in Boulder. An upcoming documentary focusing on Deion Sanders' leadership of the Colorado Buffaloes is set to be available on Amazon Prime in the coming months.