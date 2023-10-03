Deion Sanders revolutionizing Colorado as Buffs host 20 bigshots in USC meeting; CFB world runs wild

Deion Sanders has helped change the Colorado Buffaloes football program. He was hired to be the Buffaloes' coach after having success at HBCU school Jackson State. Last year, Colorado went 1-11 and didn't have much support or fanfare.

However, after hiring Sanders, he brought in plenty of new recruits and transfers and started the year 3-0. Although Colorado has lost two straight games, the Buffaloes are still the talk of college football, and it shows with interest from celebrities.

On Saturday, Colorado hosted USC, and the game saw plenty of celebrities at the game. LeBron James, Bronny James, Jay Z, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Matthew McConaughey, and Will Ferrell were among 20 celebrities in attendance.

Meanwhile, shown on social media or the broadcast were DaBaby, Kevin Garnett, Symba, Terrell Owens and C.C. Sabathia.

Getting that many high-profile athletes and celebrities just shows how much of an impact Sanders has had with the Colorado Buffaloes program.

Deion Sanders and Colorado looking to return to the win column

Deion Sanders gained the attention of the college football world following Colorado's upset 45-42 win over TCU in Week 1. The Buffaloes then beat Nebraska 36-14 and Colorado State 43-35 to start the year 3-0.

However, Colorado has struggled recently, getting blown out 42-6 to Oregon on the road. On Saturday, Sanders and Co. lost 48-41 to USC at home as the Buffaloes nearly cued the comeback.

Although Colorado has lost two straight games, Sanders is proud of how his team has played.

“I’m really proud ... What’s our identity? I don’t know who we are. I don’t know what we gonna do. From practice to practice, I do, but we’ve got to translate that into the games. So we’re still searching for our true identity.”

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to go on the road to play Arizona State on Saturday. Colorado is a 4.5-point favorite as the Buffaloes look to snap their two-game losing streak.

The next ranked opponent Colorado plays is at home against Oregon State on Nov. 4. There's no question plenty of celebrities will likely be in attendance for that game as well.