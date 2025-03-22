Deion Sanders's son Shedeur receives blunt reality check from NFL Draft expert while being compared to Kenny Pickett

Deion Sanders's son, Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders, is viewed by many as one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. However, there are other experts who think that he is over-hyped. Many scouts have started to point out flaws in his game, and Sanders has also drawn criticism for his attitude.

Ad

Despite the criticism, he is still projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, Fox Sports's Rob Rang spoke on Friday about Sanders and compared him to NFL QB Kenny Pickett.

"Shedeur Sanders is not the leader that a lot of teams are looking for," Rang said. "He doesn't have the elite arm strength that teams feel is necessary. It's basically a very similar argument as to why Kenny Pickett wound up falling all the way down to Pittsburgh years ago."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Now, I know that's not a name that Steelers fans are going to be excited about me mentioning at this point, but that, to me, would be the argument that the physical, the physical skill set, is not elite," the NFL draft analyst said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rob Rang is not the first expert to make the argument that Shedeur Sanders does not have the skills that will translate to the NFL level. Sanders did not participate in throwing drills at the NFL combine, and as a result, NFL teams did not get any data on his throwing abilities. This could also be a factor in how teams perceive him.

Despite concerns about his talent, Shedeur Sanders is still projected to be a top-five pick

In another season, it would be easier for more teams to justify letting Shedeur Sanders slide deeper into the first round. However, this is not a normal draft year with a lot of elite QBs. Sanders is one of two QBs who is viewed as first-round caliber by most NFL scouts, alongside Miami's Cam Ward.

Ad

Cam Ward is projected in most mock drafts to go to the Tennessee Titans with the first pick. As a result, if teams are unwilling to trade up to the first pick to get Cam Ward and they want a QB, they will need to select Shedeur Sanders or take a flyer on another QB in the later rounds. This means that despite the concerns about his talent, Sanders is still likely to be a top-five pick.

NFL Mock Draft Database predicts that Ward will be selected with the No. 1 pick by the Tennesee Titans. While the portal's data analysis shows that Sanders is likely to be selected with the No. 4 pick, they predict that he could be taken off the board by the New York Giants with the third pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place