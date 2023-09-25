Deion Sanders sends clear message to Colorado fans after blowout loss against Oregon: "Why are u concerned about what they gon say?"

Deion Sanders sent a message to Colorado Buffaloe fans following their blowout loss to the Oregon Ducks on Saturday.

Sanders has been the talk of college football as he took over Colorado. In Week 1, he led the Buffaloes to a massive upset win over TCU. Colorado then beat Nebraska and Colorado State to enter its matchup against Oregon at 3-0.

Although Oregon were in good form, the Ducks made it look easier than expected, as they beat Sanders' Buffaloes 42-6.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Following the loss, Deion Sanders took to social media to send a message to Colorado Buffaloe fans.

Expand Tweet

"Why are u concerned about what they gon say? Do the things u said u would do. Go to the places u said u would go & Experience the life u feel u deserve. We get 1 shot at this thang called life & u deserve the absolute best so what are u waiting on? Let's go baby. #CoachPrime."

At the press conference after the loss, Deion Sanders had nothing but praise for the Oregon Ducks, as he called it a good old-fashioned butt-kicking.

After the game, Sanders told his team to use this as motivation and improve on the areas they need to work on.

"Get your butt up and let's go. We ain't got time to have a pity party. Ain't nobody walking around the locker room with napkins and tissues. We got some work to do. I can see the future, and it looks really good."

Deion Sanders and Colorado are big underdogs against USC

After the blowout loss to Oregon on Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes will return to home to host Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans.

This was also the hardest part of Colorado's schedule and the Buffaloes are 22-point underdogs at home for a noon ET kickoff.

Colorado will also be without Travis Hunter, who is their lockdown corner and starting wide receiver. Hunter is arguably their best player, so being without him for these games is a tough blow.

After hosting USC, Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes will then head to Arizona State. Colorado still has to play UCLA, Oregon State, Washington State, and Utah this season, as well.

Poll : Do you think Colorado will cover against USC? Yes No 0 votes