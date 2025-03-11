Deion Sanders sends subtle message to Colorado management amid uncertainty around his future in Boulder

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has sent a message about his future with the team. Sanders signed a five-year deal with Colorado, and as he's about to enter his third year, his future has been a major storyline. Sanders could be in line for a big payday at another school or even the NFL.

Ad

However, while appearing on "The Morning Run" on Monday, Sanders said he loves Boulder and apparently wants to get paid.

"It's so beautiful here in Boulder. These people better go get my money, stop playing, bye bye," Sanders said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the audio was choppy, so Christopher Neely, also known as "Uncle Neely," who was with Sanders, repeated what he appeared to say.

"I want to make sure the chat heard that last comment before he got out of here," Neely said. "He said how great the weather was, he said these fools better stop playing and give me my money and then popped off."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

If Colorado doesn't extend Sanders, the coach will likely be highly sought after by several other college football programs.

Sanders took over a one-win Colorado team and led it to nine wins in his second year. He has also helped the school add more students and brought in millions of dollars, so he wants to be paid more than he is currently getting.

Sanders has gone 13-12 as Colorado's coach.

Deion Sanders loves Colorado

Deion Sanders has helped turn Colorado around and is focused on remaining in Boulder.

Ad

Sanders was on "First Take" in February as his name came up in rumors for the Dallas Cowboys job. However, Sanders said he wants to remain in Boulder and loves the college game.

“I don’t think they took a chance, because there’s a difference between a chance and opportunity. I’m an opportunity, I’m not a chance. Let’s get that straight,” Sanders said, via On3. “I love Colorado. I’m not using them as a stepping-stone to land anywhere else. I absolutely love it there. I love (Colorado Athletic Director) Rick George. I love everything about the city, the town, the school, the campus. I love everything about the community.

Ad

“I like it, because it’s our thing. You know, what we built around it — it’s our thing. Our coaching staff is impeccable, laced with a plethora of people that have matriculated from the NFL. I love that environment. So, I love the college game. I really do."

Deion Sanders originally signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with the Buffaloes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place