Deion Sanders sets clear expectations for son Shedeur as he enjoys a star-studded NFL Honors night

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, attended the NFL Honors in New Orleans on Thursday. Shedeur is gearing up for April's NFL draft and is projected to be a top-three pick. He played four seasons of collegiate football and spent the last two seasons as the Buffs signal-caller.

Both Deion and Shedeur were dressed sharply in all-black suits for the star-studded event at the Saenger Theater. New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan and NFL Network reporter MJ Acosta stopped the father-son duo on the red carpet for a quick interview. They also discussed Shedeur's future in the NFL.

During the interview, Deion Sanders talked about how he wants Shedeur to take in the atmosphere at the NFL Honors ahead of the draft. "Coach Prime" then spoke about how he wants his son to work hard in the league to create his own legacy one day.

"Right, because he's embarking on his," Sanders said. "I want him to engulf it all because I want him to see himself up there on that stage a year so from now. That's the way we think."

Shedeur Sanders finished his two-season stint with the Buffs, tallying 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns, helping the program to a 9-4 record during the 2024 season. He was awarded the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for his contributions.

Despite a weak QB draft class this year, Shedeur and Miami's Cam Ward are considered the top two prized picks for any team that wants to invest in a future franchise QB in April.

Deion Sanders spills the beans on why he does not want to coach in the NFL

After the 2024 season, the rumor mill started churning about Coach Prime potentially leaving Boulder to coach in the NFL. These rumors turned into overdrive after the Dallas Cowboys showed interest in him following the firing of Mike McCarthy.

However, on his TV talk show "We Got Time Today," Deion Sanders said he can't coach in the NFL. Coach Prime also highlighted the differences in the game today versus when he played in the league.

"I couldn't coach pro ball," Coach Prime said. "I know it was cute, but I couldn't coach pro ball. Because the way they practice, the way they go about it, I couldn't take it as a man and as a football enthusiast, and I care about the game."

Deion Sanders has helped develop two first-round talents, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, from the Colorado Buffaloes during his first two years. As he enters his third year with the program, it will be interesting to see if it can improve its performance and compete for the conference title and a playoff spot.

