Colorado coach Deion Sanders has built up a cult-like following with his exploits as both a player and now as a coach. Amidst the fanfare, it can be overlooked that he is also the father of Shedeur and Shilo Sanders who are on his team.

He has repeatedly stressed the mentorship relationship he shares with his players but he was keen to stress that he's a father first before he's a coach or a celebrity.

Deion Sanders shared a video on Instagram detailing the moments he shared with his sons, safety Shilo Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the thrilling game against Colorado State during week 3.

"Don't ever forget I'm DAD FIRST! I'm So darn proud of @shedeursanders @shilosanders & @deionsandersjr #CoachPrime @cubuffsfootball (posted by @deionsandersjr)"

The week of Deion Sanders and his family

Last week, Deion Sanders opened up about the journey he has undertaken from the FCS with Jackson State to the FBS with Colorado in an interview with CBS 60 Minutes, even drawing backlash from his former domain.

"Sooner or later in life, there will be opportunity that knocks at your door," Sanders said. "And at this juncture in my life, I felt like the opportunity for, not only me, but for my kids as well, was tremendous."

Coach Prime and his family shared an intense week leading up to the Rocky Mountain clash against the Colorado State Rams.

The comments by Rams coach Jay Norvell prompted an unorthodox move by Coach Prime who brought in his mother, Connie Sanders, to address the Buffaloes.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Sanders said what his mother said to him.

"It was controversy last week, of the gentleman that we coached against said that his mother didn't raise them a certain way to be this, not to wear hats and shades and in the interview," Sanders said. "And that was like insinuating that my mother raised me the wrong way. And that rubbed my mother wrong."

"She wanted to have her say. She's like, 'I've raised you the right way. And also, I raised you to be true to who you are, but also raise you if somebody bother you, to kick some you know what, that's what.' That's what she said."

It seems as if Connie Sanders' pep talk worked because, after a lethargic start punctuated by a Shilo Sanders pick-six, the Buffaloes made a stirring comeback led by Shedeur Sanders to win in double overtime.