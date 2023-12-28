Despite finishing the season with a 4-8 overall record, Colorado coach Deion Sanders believes that the Buffs would not be left out of the playoffs if they were a part of the conversation. Coach Prime began his debut in Boulder with a three-game winning streak before the team finished off with an average campaign.

But the impact that Deion Sanders has had during his first year in Colorado has been exceptional. The program saw a spike in its popularity including an exponential increase in followers and admissions to the University.

During a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith, Coach Prime stated that because of the impact on TV ratings and exposure, leaving them out of the playoff conversation had they qualified would have been a mistake on the part of CFP's Selection Committee.

"Coach Norvell coached his b*tt off and we can take nothing away from him. But the real question that you have is would you leave me out of the college playoffs? Ain't no way in the world. We're box office. You got to see this unless you're crazy. I wish I had the problems that coach Norvell has."

With a 4-8 campaign in the books, Deion Sanders failed to help the Colorado Buffaloes qualify to even be bowl-eligible this season. Furthermore, they have a lot of problems with the Offensive line failing to protect QB Shedeur Sanders.

Deion Sanders believes that FSU's playoff snub was a business decision

Earlier this month, during an interview with Carl Reed, Coach Prime talked about Florida State being excluded from the playoffs despite emerging as undefeated ACC Champions. The Seminoles were the first undefeated Power Five champions to be left out of the four-team playoffs. But Deion Sanders believes that the decision was taken purely from a business perspective.

"No way that you're going to leave Coach Saban and Alabama out of a playoff, and Georgia. No, you're not going to leave Georgia and Alabama out. It ain't not playoff if you do that. But that's a tough one. But they're always going to go with the business. People think it's just football man. You got to understand this is a business as well."

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what Deion Sanders can pull off with a revamped Colorado in the Big 12 next year.

