Deion Sanders has a stern message for recruits planning to play for Colorado Buffaloes - "We are not an ATM"

Deion Sanders is reportedly planning to make big changes to his Colorado Buffaloes roster for next season. However, 'Coach Prime' has insisted that Colorado is "not an ATM" for college football transfers.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sanders highlighted that he does not expect his Colorado program to spend loads of money to recruit players in the offseason.

"We’re not an ATM. That’s not going to happen here. If you come to Colorado to play football for me and the Colorado Buffaloes, it’s because you really want to play football and receive a wonderful education and all the business stuff will be handled on the back end if that’s the case.

"But we are not an ATM. You’re not coming here to get rich unless you’re really coming here with a plan to go to the NFL and get your degree, not to come here and be Moneybagg Yo. That’s a rapper, right?”

Sanders' comments on the transfer portal serve as a stern warning for recruits who want to play for the Buffaloes next year.

When Sanders was hired by Colorado in Dec. 2022, he massively overhauled the Buffaloes roster, bringing in 57 transfers. The head coach later defended his decision by claiming that the team needed the reinforcements.

How has Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes fared in the 2023 college football season?

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes grabbed headlines at the start of the 2023 season when they opened with three wins in a row. However, it's been a challenging spell for the program ever since.

The Buffaloes have managed just one win in their last eight games and have dropped to the bottom of the Pac-12. Heading into its final regular season game, Colorado has posted an underwhelming 4-7 overall record and a 1-7 record in the conference.

Sanders' Buffaloes will lock horns against the Utah Utes on Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Rice–Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. The game will commence at 3:00 p.m. ET.