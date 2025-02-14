"Deion Sanders will be around for a while": CFB insider reaffirms Colorado's unwavering commitment to NFL legend

College football insider Christopher Kamrani of The Athletic believes Deion Sanders will remain the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes for the foreseeable future.

Sanders is entering his third year as Colorado's coach, and he has been linked to positions with the Dallas Cowboys and other teams during the offseason. However, Kamrani believes Sanders' hiring of Marshall Faulk (as running backs coach) and Robert Livingston (as defensive coordinator last February and recently received a two-year extension that will pay him $1.5 million in 2025 and $1.7 in 2026) is a positive indicator for his future in Colorado.

"And the Buffaloes are making moves that would lend to the perception that Sanders will be around for a while," Kamrani wrote.

Kamrani and The Athletic also obtained an e-mail from Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George telling a fan that keeping Sanders is key.

“Keeping Coach Prime is obviously a big priority and pursuing excellence is important in all that we do," George wrote in an e-mail.

Sanders is in the third year of his five-year, $29.5 million deal. The former NFL star took over a program that had just one win and led them to a 9-4 record in his second year.

According to Kamrani, Colorado and Sanders have exchanged proposals and counter-proposals recently on a contract extension.

Deion Sanders wants to remain in Colorado

Deion Sanders was linked to the Dallas Cowboys head coach job but he has made it clear he wants to remain in Colorado. Sanders says he enjoys Boulder and wants to remain the program's head coach for the foreseeable future.

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it's intriguing," Sanders told ESPN. "I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up and process it, and think about it, it's intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community."

Sanders has gone 13-12 as the head coach of Colorado in two seasons.

