Despite losing teams from the conference, Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff to reportedly attend CFP meeting

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff will be in attendance at the College Football Playoffs meeting in Dallas on Wednesday. This is despite the fact that the scheduled meeting will have a lot to discuss around the possibility of the league collapsing in 2024.

The league witnessed a mass exodus of teams some weeks ago after a new media deal with Apple was presented. A couple of teams saw the deal as not lucrative enough and eventually decided to realign with other Power Five leagues, leaving the conference with four teams.

In light of this, a number of conference commissioners are of the opinion that a reevaluation of both the revenue distribution model and the structure for the expanded College Football Playoff is necessary in the event of the FBS transitioning from 10 to nine conferences.

A potential tweak in the playoff spot allocation?

An increased College Football Playoff with 12 is scheduled to commence in the 2024-25 athletic season. The Football Bowl Subdivision had earlier agreed to the model at which teams qualify for the playoff. However, that might end up being subjected to a change.

The initial plan involved filling the tournament bracket with the top six ranked conference champions and six additional at-large teams. However, due to the uncertain future of the Pac-12, adjustments will have to be made to the number of automatic qualifiers for the tournament.

There is a potential scenario where the current 6-6 model transitions to a 5-7 model, where five conference champions would secure automatic qualification. However, it is unknown whether the Group of Five conferences will be in favor of this model. So far, only Cincinnati has made it to the playoff from the G5 leagues.

The commissioners have to find a resolution on a new model for the College Football Playoff qualification before revenue distribution can be discussed. Nonetheless, the adoption of a new model depends on what eventually happens to the Pac-12 in the near future.

What are the chances of Pac-12 survival?

The chances of the Pac-12 surviving the current chaos are quite high, should Stanford and Cal fail in their bid to move to the Atlantic Coast Conference. The two Bay Area universities are under consideration of the league but there is some opposition to their addition.

However, if the two schools eventually become members of the ACC, it will be hard for Oregon State and Washington State to keep the Pac-12 alive. This could mean an end to the conference after more than 100 years of existence within the college sports landscape.